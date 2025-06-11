Sakamoto Days Just Broke Shonen Jump With Viral New Power

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has had a very long history of all kinds of reality warping powers and abilities, but Sakamoto Days might have taken things one step too far with the debut of a new kind of surprise ability with the latest chapter of the series. Much like the most of the action series within the magazine, Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has had a storied past of breaking the rules of physics pretty much from its debut chapter. The central character himself even made an impression with fans due to the fact that he moved a lot faster than his body seemed to be capable of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since that first chapter, Sakamoto Days has been constantly upping the ante as for what each of the assassin fighters in the series are capable of. While it’s still technically taking place within a grounded world, some of the abilities and moments in the series seemed to take it even further beyond the realm of possibility. But the newest chapter might have taken it too far as the manga has gone viral with fans making fun of the “Tunnel Effect” that has impossibly saved Shin from being decapitated.

Shueisha

What Is The Tunnel Effect?

When we had last seen Shin, he had seemingly been cut through the throat by X (who had been tapping into Takamura’s unavoidable abilities). With the start of Sakamoto Days Chapter 216, however, Shin somehow survived the attack. Thanks to Atari appearing just in time, she used the final bit of her luck to help him live through the attack. It wasn’t just luck alone, however, as Shin also was saved through a very near impossible kind of happenstance that Atari explains as “The Tunnel Effect” that broke the rules of physics just for a brief moment.

As Atari explains the phenomenon, “The Tunnel Effect” is in “which a particle can penetrate a barrier greater than its own energy, even though the odds are infinitesimal.” Or as Atari continues to break it down, “the particles in your body and the particles of his sword miraculously managed to not collide.” So through some kind of near-impossible miracle, X’s sword did not exactly make contact with Shin’s neck in the moment and it saved him from being killed. This was something that likely can never be replicated ever again, but because it was technically possible it was something Atari’s power over luck could make happen.

TMS Entertainment

What Does This Mean for Sakamoto Days’ Future?

Sakamoto Days has been steadily pushing the boundaries of what each of the characters are capable of with each new chapter of the series, and as it approaches this new climax it’s clear that things are only going to get more intense from this point on. This also likely means that Taro Sakamoto and the others are going to be doing even more stunts that break all kinds of reality, and there are going to be even more of these kinds of wild leaps of logic and realism to make it all happen.

It’s something fans of the series have come to expect, but this might have been one step too far with Sakamoto Days fans. Their reaction to the series seems to tease it’s kind of breaking the rules that the series had set, but it’s just a natural extension of everything that’s happened so far. It might have come across as being too much plot armor to save Shin in this occasion, but there’s been many examples of this across the entire franchise to this point. It’s just another to add on to the pile.