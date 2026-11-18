When it comes to anime classics, the 1990s was a different era altogether. It was the most revolutionary time for the anime industry since the medium broke into the global mainstream. The anime industry saw a massive change in the animation style with the exceptional hand-drawn cel animation and detailed layouts, before animation studios shifted to digital ink and paint toward the late 1990s. While TV broadcasts were mostly shows suitable for kids, the mainstream anime medium shifted towards darker and more intense storytelling. This was a breakthrough for the anime industry as it became mainstream through older fans.

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While the 2020s keep seeing an oversaturation of shows and movies, the 1990s released fewer but iconic anime, most of which are loved even to this day. Anime created during that era were a lot more experimental since they allowed directors and animators more artistic freedom. This is evidenced by the fact that many classics fans love today are still unmatched in terms of both storytelling and animation style. If you haven’t already watched these 1990s anime classics, then now is the perfect time to do so.

5) Yu Yu Hakusho

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Yoshihiro Togashi isn’t just known for Hunter x Hunter, but he actually made a name for himself in the industry through the Shonen Jump hit, Yu Yu Hakusho. There’s no denying that the anime suffered from poor pacing and animation inconsistencies. However, what really matters is that it remains entertaining despite the issues while also having a unique premise that hasn’t been replicated even today. The anime began airing decades ago, and even now, not many series can keep viewers hooked as it did.

While the animation isn’t flashy, it stands out for its impeccable fight choreography, something Studio Pierrot was unmatched in during the 1990s and 2000s. A huge reason behind the success of this anime is that it killed off its protagonist at the beginning of the story, after which the story took one unexpected turn after another. Whether it’s the character development or the world-building, Togashi proved why he is known as one of the greatest creators of all time.

4) Perfect Blue

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon, the film hit the Japanese theaters in 1998 and eventually became one of the greatest psychological thrillers of all time, not just in anime but in all mainstream media. This psychological horror film stands out for blurring the line between reality and fantasy, all the while depicting some of the best visuals seen in the industry. The film’s animation and visual storytelling have never been recreated with modern animation, making it all the more distinctive and memorable.

Not to mention that this film earned Satoshi Kon worldwide recognition, kickstarting his legendary career. The story centers around Mima Kirigoe, who leaves her famous J-pop idol group to pursue her acting career, but before long she gets entangled in a series of strange events that make her question her own sanity. The movie masterfully blends mind-bending storytelling while focusing on the gradual deterioration of Mima’s mental state as she is unable to tell reality from delusion apart.

3) Princess Mononoke

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Princess Mononoke is pretty much an obvious entry to this list of 1990s anime classics. If you have been an anime fan for quite a while, there’s no way you haven’t watched any films by Studio Ghibli. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with exceptional attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring visually stunning scenes. Among the many classics from the studio, Princess Mononoke stands out for its darker tone, as it focuses on the moral ambiguity of the main characters.

While Ghibli is known for its whimsical fantasies, this classic depicted intense battle violence all the while portraying the reality of human conflict. Many fans don’t even know, but this movie basically saved Ghibli from bankruptcy. It was released during the time when Ghibli was dealing with financial strain, and probably would have had to close down if it flopped. Luckily, Princess Mononoke became a massive hit after its premiere, and it’s loved among fans even now.

2) Ghost in the Shell

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

While the anime remake by Science SARU is one of the best anime series of the year, the legacy of the original film is impossible to beat. Directed by the legendary Mamoru Oshii, the Ghost in the Shell film is a pioneer of new animation techniques, known for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery. The movie isn’t a faithful adaptation of the manga by Masamune Shirow, unlike the 2026 reboot, but it has its own charms. The movie took a much darker tone than the original manga, especially with the protagonist Motoko Kusanagi.

While she appeared much more cheerful in the manga, her personality in the movie suited the intense themes in the movie, especially considering its futuristic setting. Set in the year 2029, Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. However, she never would have imagined that her search for the hacker would bring her closer to the truth behind the cyborg world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

1) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

If we’re talking about timeless 1990s classics, we can’t leave out this masterpiece by director Shinichirō Watanabe. Thanks to its space western themes, striking visuals, fluid action sequences, and jazz soundtrack, the series stood the test of time and remains one of the most beloved anime even now. The striking visuals are appreciated even more now since it’s virtually impossible to recreate them anymore. Aside from the visuals, Cowboy Bebop is often praised for its flawed characters and the tragic undertones.

Not only that, but the English dub surpassed even the original version, making it even more popular in the West. The story takes place in the year 2071, when humanity has spread across the galaxy, and the increase in crimes is causing an era of unrest. The only people capable of stopping these criminals are space bounty hunters, including those aboard the spaceship Bebop. While the story begins as a space adventure, it takes a drastic turn as it explores the protagonist’s complex past that comes back to haunt him.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.