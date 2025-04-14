“Ghibli Would’ve Closed”: Disney Animator Reveals This Iconic Movie Almost Bankrupted Studio Ghibli

Established in 1985, Studio Ghibli is one of the most iconic animation studios in Japan. It’s known for its gorgeous animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring breathtaking scenes. However, despite its legacy and global appeal, Ghibli has had several ups and downs throughout the years. The studio initially struggled for years before it received recognition for Kiki’s Delivery Service in 1989 and earned some financial stability but it was after the 2001 film Spirited Away received an Academy Award that Ghibli gained global recognition.

The studio has been on a generational run since then. During the production of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 film, Princess Mononoke, the studio put almost every penny into it. It was a massive gamble, but it paid off as it was a major hit and smashed box office records in Japan. The film explores the conflict between nature and human progress, an important theme in Japan. According to Vulture, French animator David Encasis shared his experience while working with the Princess Mononoke team and highlighted the struggles faced by Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli Would’ve Closed if Princess Mononoke Had Flopped

In 1997, David Encasis, a former Disney Animator known for famous works such as A Goofy Movie, had a special opportunity to learn from Studio Ghibli’s co-founders, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. He’s still an animator and teaches animation at Gobelins Paris. Just like everyone, he learned everything from scratch, describing the training as, “Bouncing ball exercises and drawing hands.”

Encasis also adds, “And I was so grateful for that. In less than three months, I learned more than in all my years combined at Gobelins and Disney.” At some point, he even wanted to get hired by Ghibli, but Miyazaki had one condition: “Learn Japanese.” He also explained that, at the time, the studio was working on Princess Mononoke, its most ambitious project. Encasis shares, “When I saw the quality of the drawing, I knew that I couldn’t get at that. But they offered to train me under the supervision of the best animators they had.”

The company poured a lot of resources into the film that Miyazaki even said that he wouldn’t care if the studio went bankrupt. Encasis also knew, “If Princess Mononoke didn’t work, Ghibli would’ve closed.” Hence, with the studio’s continuous struggles, it wasn’t possible for them to hire him as a full-fledged animator, especially since he didn’t know Japanese and had to work with a translator to communicate.

Regardless of the staff’s initial struggle, Princess Mononoke exceeded expectations and is still considered one of the best anime films of all time. The 4K remastered version was shown in IMAX theaters as part of Studio Ghibli’s 40th anniversary celebration, which was released in North America, specifically in the United States and Canada. The re-release is another box office success, solidifying the legacy of one of Ghibli’s greatest masterpieces.

