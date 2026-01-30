New Reboot Of Classic 10/10 Anime Gets A First Trailer, 9 Years After Controversial Remake

Throughout the history of anime, there have been some anime adaptations that have become legendary, moving the medium forward. Various films from Studio Ghibli, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and far too many examples to count have helped forge a bright future for the anime world. This year, one of the biggest examples of a legendary franchise is set to return, and a new trailer is highlighting how the studio Science SARU is bringing back a classic anime universe. This new reveal takes place almost a decade following the release of one of the most controversial live-action anime adaptations of all time, looking to turn the ship on the franchise.

Ghost in the Shell was announced to receive a remake years ago from the same production house responsible for the likes of Dandadan, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and even Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. For those who might be unfamiliar with the property, it first began as a manga in 1989, adapted into a feature-length film in 1995. The anime franchise introduced a cyberpunk future that has become the benchmark for many other stories that portray a technologically advanced dystopian future. You can check out the new trailer below as the anime remake plans on hitting the small screen in July of this year.

The Ghost In The Shell Live-Action Failure

In recent years, “live-action anime adaptations” are no longer considered a dirty word for the medium, with Netflix’s One Piece being a prime example of a worthy tribute to its source material. Unfortunately, there were some big bumps in the road before the live-action Straw Hats hit the scene, and Ghost in the Shell fits the bill. In 2017, Scarlett Johansson took on the role of Major Kusanagi in a live-action movie that many believed was unable to pay the proper tribute to both the franchise’s manga and anime adaptations.

While the movie attempted to capture the same style as the original cyberpunk story, there were some major changes made to the story that threw anime fans for a loop. Unsurprisingly, the live-action take on the anime world didn’t receive a sequel, and it’s considered a black sheep within the medium to this day. Luckily, the upcoming anime isn’t associated with the live-action adaptation and is sticking closer to the source material’s style. You can see that the animation style is staying true to the manga’s art, with Science SARU creating an adaptation that looks far more like the work of Masamune Shirow than anything that came before it.

Ghost in the Shell might be best known for its original anime film, but the franchise has found various ways to continue on the screen. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex was the biggest television series focusing on Kusanagi’s story, and while the anime adaptation received mixed reviews across its various seasons, it proved that there was still a desire to see new takes on this franchise.

