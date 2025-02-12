Even decades later, there’s just something undeniably special about ‘90s anime. It wasn’t just the stories or the characters that set the era apart, it was the entire aesthetic. The warm, slightly grainy visuals, the hand-drawn animation, and the raw emotion in every scene made these shows truly timeless. Whether it was the intense battles in Dragon Ball Z or Sailor Moon fighting the bad guys, this era gave us some of the most iconic anime that still hold up today, be it for their memorable plot, or even just particular scenes or arcs.

But these anime aren’t just iconic. They’re also deeply nostalgic. So much so that the moment you hear those classic opening songs, you’re instantly transported back to those childhood moments, glued to the TV, completely hooked. These shows were more than just entertainment; they became an important part of growing up. And even after all these years, they still have the same magic. So let’s take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the 10 best nostalgic ‘90s anime that made us laugh, cry, and fall in love with anime in the first place.

Great Teacher Onizuka

Pierrot

Tooru Fujisawa’s Great Teacher Onizuka follows Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang member who sets out to become a teacher to be popular with schoolgirls. But as Onizuka earns his teaching degree, he develops a conscience and the story takes a wholesome turn as he resolves to become the greatest teacher ever. This resolve is tested when he’s put in charge of the delinquent class 3-4, but Onizuka prevails, reaching out to each student to help them overcome their monsters.

Although considered a shonen, Great Teacher Onizuka comes off more as a seinen thanks to its mature themes. The anime deals with topics like grooming, bullying, and depression as Onizuka tries to bring his class of troubled teens around and some of it can be considered controversial today. That said, Great Teacher Onizuka also tells an inspiring story of redemption that should not be overlooked.

Sailor Moon

If you grew up watching Sailor Moon, you can probably still hear the iconic theme song playing in your head. Usagi (or Serena, depending on where you watched it) was a clumsy, boy-crazy teen struggling with school, but when trouble came, she transformed into the powerful Sailor Moon, fighting alongside her friends to protect the world. But this anime is more than just magical girls fighting bad guys – it is about friendship, love, and believing in yourself, even when life feels messy.

Sailor Moon was truly ahead of its time, giving us strong female heroes, deep friendships, and even rare queer representation, which was huge for a ‘90s anime. The art was beautiful, the music was iconic, and the transformation sequences? Pure magic. Even today, watching Sailor Moon feels like stepping into a dreamy, nostalgic world. One that shaped a generation of anime fans and still holds a special place in our hearts.

Cowboy Bebop

Not many anime capture nostalgia quite like Cowboy Bebop. It’s a perfect mix of space adventure, bounty hunting, and smooth jazz, following a group of misfits trying to make ends meet while running from their pasts. But beneath all the action and iconic one-liners, it’s really a story about regret, longing, and memories that never truly go away.

Spike is haunted by a love he lost, Jet clings to a past that no longer serves him, Faye is desperately trying to remember who she once was, and Ed is a fleeting reminder of innocence. With its hand-drawn animation and timeless soundtrack, Cowboy Bebop is pure nostalgia wrapped in sci-fi Western. If you haven’t watched this ‘90s anime before (or haven’t in a while), now is the perfect time to check this timeless classic out.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

At first, Neon Genesis Evangelion seems like just another mecha anime, but it’s about something much deeper. It follows Shinji Ikari, a young boy forced to pilot a giant robot and fight mysterious creatures, all while desperately trying to earn his father’s approval. Alongside him are Asuka and Rei, the other main characters, who each carry their own emotional baggage.

Shinji struggles with self-esteem and acceptance, Asuka acts confident but is deeply insecure, and Rei questions what it means to be human. Beneath all the action, Neon Genesis Evangelion is really a story about loneliness, trauma, and the search for meaning in life. This ‘90s anime is more than just a TV series; it’s an experience that sticks with you long after you’ve finished watching it, leaving viewers with questions about themselves and the meaning of life itself even as the anime celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Hunter x Hunter (1999)

The Hunter x Hunter anime from 1999 had something special – a darker feel that set it apart from the more polished 2011 version. The story follows Gon Freecss, a boy with endless energy and strength who sets out to become a Hunter like his father. Along the way, he meets Killua, an assassin with a sharp mind and even sharper skills, Kurapika, a Kurta Clan survivor driven by vengeance, and Leorio, a loud but loyal friend with dreams of becoming a doctor.

From the brutal Hunter Exam to the eerie, dark ambiance of Yorknew Arc, and Hisoka somehow being even creepier in this version. Every moment was brought to life with old-school animation. Though the 2011 remake followed the manga more closely, the ‘90s original carries a unique charm that still resonates with fans today, making it a nostalgic favorite.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of those rare ‘90s anime that gets everything right. It revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a rebellious teenager who unexpectedly dies while saving a child but is given a second chance at life. Instead of moving on, he becomes an Underworld Detective, investigating supernatural cases that pull him into a world of ghosts, demons, and martial arts battles.

What makes Yu Yu Hakusho stand out is how effortlessly it balances action, non-overbearing comedic relief, and heartfelt moments. The fights are intense, the villains are some of the best in anime, and Kuwabara, Hiei, and Kurama make up one of the most iconic main crews. Unlike many long-running shounen, it has almost no filler episodes, making every episode count. Meaning whether you’re revisiting it or watching for the first time, Yu Yu Hakusho is a nostalgic masterpiece worth every second of your time.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Set in an alternate Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing takes place in the After Colony timeline. Unlike other entries in the franchise, it focuses less on battles and more on war tactics, politics, and personal struggles. The story follows five young pilots sent to Earth to fight against the oppressive rule of the United Earth Sphere Alliance, leading to unexpected betrayals and conflicts.

While it doesn’t have nonstop action like other Gundam series, the antagonists and dramatic storytelling more than make up for it. Even when the plot feels chaotic, the characters bring a lot of depth to the show. As such, despite its flaws, Gundam Wing remains a nostalgic ‘90s classic for many fans.

Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin is the story of Himura Kenshin, a once-feared assassin who decides to leave his violent past behind. After years of fighting in a war that shaped Japan’s new era, he chooses to live as a wandering swordsman, offering to protect people instead of killing. His journey leads him to Kaoru, a dojo owner, and as he settles into his new life, he meets Sanosuke and Yahiko, only to find himself drawn back into battles he can’t walk away from.

Back in the late ’90s, Rurouni Kenshin, along with One Piece and Hunter x Hunter, was one of the biggest anime of its time. Its intense sword fights, beautiful animations, and soundtrack still bring waves of nostalgia. And with villains like Shishio and a story filled with action and redemption, it remains a must-watch classic for every anime fan to this day.

Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk, as the name suggests, is all about basketball. The story follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a high school student with zero basketball skills who only joins the team to impress a girl. But what starts as a silly attempt to win her over slowly turns into something real as he trains, competes, and learns the value of hard work and teamwork.

One of the highlights of the series is Sakuragi’s rivalry with Rukawa, a clash of egos that leads to both hilarious moments and heated competition on the court. The series paved the way for later sports anime, but its more realistic approach also left a deep impact on pop culture. With its nostalgic ’90s vibe, Slam Dunk is a must-watch for anyone looking for a timeless sports anime.

Trigun

Trigun is a classic ‘90s anime about Vash the Stampede, a gunslinger with a huge bounty on his head, known for leaving destruction wherever he goes. Despite his reputation, Vash is actually a kind-hearted pacifist who refuses to take a life. At first, he comes off as goofy and carefree, but as the story progresses, his traumatic past is revealed.

Along the way, Vash meets incredible characters who shape his journey. Many fans place Trigun in the same league as Cowboy Bebop as one of the best ’90s anime, with both sharing a similar western-meets-sci-fi feel. With only 26 episodes, the anime is the perfect mix of fun, emotional storytelling, and nostalgic charm, making it a must-watch that will stay with you long after the credits roll.