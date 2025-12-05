5 Best Record of Ragnarok Fights So Far, Ranked

Record of Ragnarok is an anime that swings for the fences, and while it doesn’t always hit a home run, it delivers some of the most over-the-top, adrenaline-pumping fights you’ll ever see. The concept is ridiculously fun: humanity’s greatest figures from history battle the gods to decide the fate of mankind. The animation, while inconsistent at times (seriously, the slideshow moments in season one were rough), still manages to convey the sheer scale and intensity of these god vs. human clashes.

Whether you’re here for the outrageous matchups, the emotional backstories, or just to see gods and humans beat the hell out of each other, Record of Ragnarok is pure chaotic fun, flaws and all.

5. Buddha vs. Zerofuku – The Enlightened vs. The God of Misery

This fight is weird but in the best way possible. Buddha, the smug but lovable former human-turned-god, faces Zerofuku, a god who literally embodies humanity’s suffering. Right off the bat, Buddha’s attitude is hilarious — he’s laid-back, and treats the whole thing like a minor inconvenience. Zerofuku, meanwhile, is a tragic mess of emotions. He starts off as this sad, misunderstood figure who just wanted to help people, but the more humanity rejected him, the more twisted and angry he became. And just when you think Buddha has it in the bag, Zerofuku transforms into Hajun, the God of Misfortune, and things go completely off the rails.

4. Thor vs. Lu Bu – The God of Thunder vs. The Berserker of China

The first fight of the Record of Ragnarok did not disappoint. Thor, the Norse god of thunder, goes up against Lu Bu, the legendary Chinese warlord who lived for the thrill of battle. Thor’s Mjölnir is an unstoppable force, and Lu Bu’s Sky Piercer is no slouch either. What makes this fight so wild is Lu Bu’s sheer audacity. Instead of being intimidated by a literal god, he charges in headfirst. Even when Thor’s attacks start breaking his body, Lu Bu just keeps going, refusing to kneel or surrender. Lu Bu was a man who lived and died for battle, constantly searching for someone strong enough to give him a real challenge. He finally finds that in Thor, who, despite being a god, is actually pretty chill.

3. Jack the Ripper vs. Hercules – Humanity’s Villain vs. The Godly Hero

This fight is one of the most morally complicated and emotionally charged battles in the series. Jack the Ripper, the infamous serial killer, squares off against Hercules, the god of justice and strength. It’s a battle of wits versus brute force, and Jack’s cunning is on full display as he turns the streets of Victorian London into his personal death trap. Hercules, for all his strength, struggles to keep up with Jack’s mind games and unpredictable tactics. The shocking twist that Jack’s weapon is literally whatever he touches makes the fight even crazier. Watching him throw everything from silverware to a literal building at Hercules is both hilarious and nerve-wracking.

What makes this fight so gripping is the contrast between their backstories. Hercules is the ultimate good guy. He started as a human who became a god by choosing to fight for justice and protect others, even at the cost of his own life. Jack, on the other hand, is the embodiment of humanity’s darkest side. His backstory reveals a life of trauma and betrayal that turned him into a monster, but it also forces you to wonder: was Jack born evil, or was he made that way? The way Hercules still shows compassion for Jack, even as he’s dying, is heartbreaking.

2. Kojiro Sasaki vs. Poseidon – History’s Biggest Loser vs. The Perfect God

This fight is the underdog story of Record of Ragnarok. Kojiro Sasaki, the man known for losing every fight in his life, takes on Poseidon, the god who thinks he’s so perfect he doesn’t even see others as worthy of acknowledgment. Poseidon is fast, precise, and terrifyingly powerful, while Kojiro is, well, a loser. But here’s the thing about Kojiro: losing is what made him unbeatable. Every fight he lost in life taught him something, and by death, he’d mastered the art of learning and adapting. Watching him evolve mid-battle, countering Poseidon’s moves with razor-sharp precision, is absolutely thrilling. The moment he lands the final blow, splitting Poseidon in half, is one of the most satisfying payoffs in the entire series. Poseidon is a god so full of himself he doesn’t even consider others worth his time, and that arrogance is what gets him killed.

1. Adam vs. Zeus – Humanity’s First Father vs. The Supreme God

Arguably the most emotional and adrenaline-fueled fight of Record of Ragnarok, Adam vs. Zeus stands as the prime example of what this series does best: blending intense action with deep emotional resonance. Adam, the first human and symbolic father of humanity, faces Zeus, the King of the Gods and one of the most powerful deities in existence. This fight is a clash of philosophies as much as it is a physical battle. Adam represents the indomitable human spirit and the willingness to fight for one’s children, while Zeus embodies raw divine supremacy and the arrogance of immortality. The tension in this bout is palpable, especially as Adam’s “Eyes of the Lord” ability allows him to copy and counter even Zeus’s godly attacks, creating a David-and-Goliath dynamic.

The sheer willpower of Adam, fighting not for himself but for the survival of humanity, makes this fight unforgettable. Even when his body was failing, his muscles tearing apart, and his vision fading, Adam kept swinging. It was a father fighting for his children, for humanity itself. In a way, Adam won the moment he proved that a human, driven by love and willpower, could push the strongest god in existence to his absolute limit.

