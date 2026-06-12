The End of This 400+ Episode Anime Will Bring Us Closer to Solving One of Shonen’s Biggest Debates

An anime classic is ending this summer after more than 400 episodes, and it will bring viewers closer to solving one of shonen’s greatest debates — though it’ll be a while before it’s fully settled. Not many anime are lucky enough to get 100+ episode runs, but the ones that do become staples of the medium. That’s certainly true of shonen’s Big Three, with Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece being widely regarded as some of the most influential and recognizable series out there.

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All three series that make up the Big Three are marvels in their own right, and they each have their merits. Fans continue to debate which of them is the best, however, and it’s a tough call to make. Even if there was a definitive means of comparing them, there’s a glaring issue with deciding which of the anime trio is the best: two of its series remain incomplete, though that’s about to change this summer.

Bleach’s Ending This Summer Will Bring Us Closer to Solving Anime’s Big Three Debate

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

After 366 episodes of Bleach and 40 episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s story is about to come to an end. In July, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will premiere, kicking off the final chapter of the anime. It’s bound to be a huge moment for fans, many of whom have been invested in Ichigo’s journey since the early 2000s. Although the manga offered some closure in 2016, Bleach: TYBW is adding original content and addressing complaints about the source material. Needless to say, this final chapter is a big deal — and it will come with another benefit as well.

With Bleach‘s anime wrapping up, shonen fans will be one step closer to solving the category’s biggest debate: which of the Big Three is the strongest. Previously, only Naruto‘s anime could be fully judged, as it was the only one of the three series to have a proper beginning, middle, and end. Soon, viewers will be able to compare Naruto and Bleach as completed works, making it easier to draw a conclusion. Of course, they won’t be able to fully declare which of the Big Three is the best until One Piece is over, and that could be a while.

One Piece Still Needs to End Before We Can Say Which of the Big Three Is Truly the Best

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Bleach‘s finale will bring shonen fans one step closer to evaluating the Big Three in their entirety, but One Piece must end before a true consensus can be reached. The long-running anime is technically in its Final Saga, but that’s also true of the manga…and has been for a few years now. It’s difficult to imagine the day that One Piece won’t be coming out with new releases, and we’re certainly not complaining. But that means shonen’s Big Three debate will remain shelved for the foreseeable future. At least viewers can argue over Naruto and Bleach in the meantime.

Which of shonen’s Big Three is your favorite so far? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!