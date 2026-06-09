7 Hidden Dark Fantasy Not Enough People Talk About

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many enthusiasts looking to venture into the world of exciting series. However, considering the number of series out there, with many of them being long-running or having multiple seasons, choosing the right series can be quite overwhelming. Not to mention that a large portion of the famous shows are actually battle shonen series, but the world of anime is way more vast than that.

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Dark fantasies, especially those with thought-provoking themes and genre-defining plots, are often overlooked despite having the potential to be industry hits. Such stories are complex, without loud action that draws most viewers in. If you’re looking for some of the most underrated dark fantasies, make sure to add these seven series to your watch list.

7) B: The Beginning

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This psychological thriller on Netflix is set in a technologically advanced archipelagic nation of Cermona, swept by crime and violence. Amid the chaos, a vigilante known as “Killer B” attempts to eradicate the criminals before leaving a “B” signature at the crime scene. The Royal Investigation Service (RIS) assigns Keith Flick, a legendary investigator, to the mission.

However, as the investigation continues, Koku, a mysterious boy, also gets entangled in the chaos. The story continues to unravel the dark side of the advanced world, including secret organizations, terrorism, and human experiments.

6) From the New World

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

This underrated and acclaimed anime series is also controversial for its dark and disturbing themes. However, if you’re someone who enjoys psychological mystery with a touch of sci-fi elements, then this is the perfect show for you. Set about a thousand years into the future, humanity has evolved and has learned to wield powerful psychic abilities.

The story centers around Saki Watanabe and her group of friends who live in a seemingly peaceful, utopian society. However, only a select few know about the dark truth lurking there, hiding humanity’s violent history for centuries.

5) Now and Then, Here and There

Courtesy of AIC

This 1999 original sci-fi fantasy anime series is one of the darkest and most haunting series of all time, which pushes emotional boundaries and portrays the themes of war and tragedy. The story focuses on Shuu, short for Shuuzo Matsutani, an ordinary boy with a passion for kendo who encounters a blue-haired girl named Lala-Ru.

Having a strong sense of justice, Shuu attempts to save her after seeing her being targeted. However, he finds himself transported into a desert world. Despite being thrown into a dying, unknown world, Shuu doesn’t give up on protecting the girl. As the story continues, he experiences the true horrors of war, including torture and hunger, as he continues to hold on to his unwavering compassion.

4) Wolf’s Rain

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

While the series didn’t become a massive hit, it’s known among niche fans who appreciate it for its philosophical depth, cinematic visuals, and captivating soundtrack. This dystopian story is set in a dying world where an ancient legend proclaims that only wolves can find the gateway to paradise. Although they’re believed to be extinct, the wolves disguise themselves and live among humans.

However, a few wolves find themselves drawn to an aroma of flowers that’s said to be the key to opening the said paradise. As they embark on a journey to seek paradise, they encounter several challenges along the way.

3) Texhnolyze

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The anime is set in a suffocating cyberpunk atmosphere, focusing on the philosophical exploration of nihilism and human survival. This brutally tragic and complex story follows the characters in the dark underground city of Lux, where people live in fear and despair under the rule of various criminal factions.

As a world secluded from the surface, it’s home to the mining operation of raffia, a rare substance, and the basis of Texhnolyze transplants that permit humans to replace parts of their body with cybernetic prostheses. However, the fragile peace is broken when a mysterious visitor begins committing a series of crimes in the area.

2) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The gorgeous anime produced by WIT Studio is known for its fluid action choreography and unique steampunk-apocalypse setting. The story is set in a chaotic world going through the Industrial Revolution, where several horrific creatures known as Kabane are created by a mysterious virus.

Not only do they eat human flesh, but getting bitten by them means joining the ranks as one of the undead. The only way to kill such creatures is to destroy their steel-coated hearts, which is a lot easier said than done. Although humanity has created a massive wall to protect itself, the threat of these monsters is far from over.

1) Dororo

Courtesy of MAPPA

Although this reboot anime by MAPPA is based on a manga by Osamu Tezuka, it didn’t receive nearly as much attention as it should have. This intensely tragic story is filled with unimaginable struggles faced by the protagonist, yet he continues to fight each day just to earn the right to exist in this world. Daigo Kagemitsu, a greedy samurai lord, made a pact with twelve demons to sacrifice his unborn son in exchange for saving his dying land.

The boy was born without limbs, nose, eyes, ears, or even skin, yet he still survives and embarks on a journey to defeat the demons that took his body parts as sacrifices. On his journey, he befriends Dororo, an orphaned boy who is forced to fend for himself following his parents’ deaths.

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