Madoka Magica’s Big Film Trilogy Is Going to Be Easier to Watch Than Ever

After more than 12 years, the film trilogy of Puella Magi Madoka Magica will officially be streaming on Netflix. The films were originally released in 2012 and 2013, and now the official X handle of Netflix Anime has confirmed the platform will be adding these movies to its library next year. The post hasn’t shared an exact release date yet, but it will make its debut in January 2027 with all-new dubs in Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese. While the streaming announcement is surely exciting, the new dubs are the most exciting part. Madoka Magica is a critically acclaimed fantasy classic on Crunchyroll with a surprise dark twist beneath its cheerful facade.

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Crunchyroll has been the primary home of the anime for over a decade now, but Netflix has only made it easier to watch. The story centers around magical girls and remains one of the most shocking series of all time. The award-winning show released its anime debut in 2011 before returning with sequel movies in 2012 and 2013. The franchise is getting a major revival this year, which is all the more reason why Netflix is all set to make this series more accessible to fans.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica‘s Revival Movie Is Coming to U.S. Theatres

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In 2021, the anime announced a revival film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising, to commemorate the 10th anniversary, but it was hit with several delays. The film was expected to be released in 2024, but after an unexpected delay, it finally hit Japanese theaters in August this year. The movie will be coming to theaters across North America for a limited time from January 16th to 19th, 2027. The latest movie serves as an official sequel to the 2013 film and confirms the return of the staff members and voice actors from the original story. Although there’s still a while before fans can watch the latest movie, fans can catch up with the trilogy in the meantime. Before Netflix debuts the trilogy, Crunchyroll will begin streaming the movies for the first time on November 8th, 2026.

What Is the Latest Madoka Magica Movie About?

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The story is focused primarily on Homura as she aims to uncover the truth behind the mysterious circumstances. Homura senses something ominous beneath the peaceful atmosphere while others remain oblivious to the danger in front of them. As her suspicion grows, she notices that someone who shouldn’t even exist is living among them and joining in on their daily routine, while remaining inconspicuous. The latest film will pick up the story from where the previous film left off, bringing a new set of challenges for the girls. The latest movie is more exciting than ever, with new plot twists, more visually polished animation, and another exciting story. Since it’s based on an original story, the delay was initially disappointing, especially considering there’s no way to know what to expect from the movie. However, the movie was a massive success in Japanese theatres, and fans’ hopes are higher than ever right now.