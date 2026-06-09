Crunchyroll’s Dark Fantasy Hit Returns For New Release Ahead of Season 2

Sentenced to Be a Hero has been a major dark fantasy hit with Crunchyroll ever since the anime made its debut earlier this year, and it’s now come back for a cool new release while fans are waiting on the next big season. The anime adaptation for Rocket Shokai and Mephisto’s Sentenced to Be a Hero was one of the most surprising new debuts of the year thus far as it introduced fans to a dark new fantasy world that was also secretly an Isekai thanks to some of its characters.

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Sentenced to Be a Hero wrapped up its first season with a major cliffhanger teasing what’s next to come for the Hero Unit, and it’s clear there are some even bigger plans on the horizon. SPYAIR performed the opening theme for the series, “Kill the Noise,” and the opening theme has returned with a cool new music video for the sequel showing off some of the anime’s biggest moments so far. You can check it out in action below.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 Announced

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Sentenced to Be a Hero Season 2 has been announced to be in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. Hiroyuki Takashima directed the anime’s first season for Studio KAI with Yoshitake Nakakoji serving as assistant director and creature designer. Kenta Ihara handled the scripts for the series, Takeshi Noda handled the character designs, and Shunsuke Takizawa composed the music. The production staff will likely return for this next season as well.

That’s yet to be confirmed as of this time, but it’s all the likely that the voice cast from the first season will be reprising their respective roles. As for what to expect from this coming season, it’s going to be picking up right from where it all left off with that major Kivia cliffhanger. She had gone through some major changes working together with the Hero Unit in the debut season, and now she’s closer tied to them than ever before following the events of that first season finale.

What’s Going on in Sentenced to Be a Hero?

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Sentenced to Be a Hero has been a major part of the conversation ever since the anime made its debut earlier this year, and it’s no surprise to why thanks to that hour long debut episode. If you wanted to catch up with it all now is the perfect time to do so. You can find the first season now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language versions available, and with the second season now in the works there is plenty of reason to check it out.

Sentenced to Be a Hero is one of the major fantasy breakout hits this year that falls into a pattern that fans have seen crop up lately. Traditional fantasy stories are becoming more in demand among fans thanks to the rise (and decline) of Isekai anime, and this scratched that itch and more with its darker elements.

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