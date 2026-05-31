5 Magic-Fueled 2026 Anime Series You Need to See If You Love KPop Demon Hunters

Even nearly a year since its release, KPop Demon Hunters continues to remain popular, with fans eagerly awaiting the sequel to the Netflix sensation. While there have been promising updates regarding how the franchise will continue, it is clear that the new releases are far from arriving anytime soon. Thus, in the meantime, fans can watch something similar.

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While there are many animated movies that fans can check out, the anime industry continues to thrive with new releases every season. In 2026 alone, within the first five months, the industry has already delivered several magic-fueled anime that KPop Demon Hunters fans will appreciate. In total, there are five strong picks, two from the Winter season and three from the ongoing Spring season, that can serve as a replacement for KPop Demon Hunters in its absence.

5) Champignon Witch

Image courtesy of Typhoon Graphics and Qzil.la

While KPop Demon Hunters focused on Huntrix, witch-like heroes fighting demons with magical powers, Champignon Witch, which was released during the Winter season this year, follows a lone witch named Luna living a secluded life away from others. The reason Luna stays isolated is that whenever she visits a village, her footsteps leave poisonous mushrooms everywhere.

However, Luna is not a bad witch. The mushrooms that appear from her steps are caused by her absorbing negative energy, which then manifests in that form. Her magical journey throughout the series is something fans may love if they enjoyed Rumi’s hardship-filled journey and her struggle with her inner demon in KPop Demon Hunters. It is a quiet and magical story that becomes both soothing and motivating as it progresses.

4) Agents of the Four Seasons

Image courtesy of Wit Studio

One of the standout elements of KPop Demon Hunters was how it elevated its magical themes through music. Therefore, few anime in 2026 are more driven by both magic and music than Agents of the Four Seasons. The anime begins in a world where the Spring season has vanished. The return of Spring comes through Hinagiku Kayo, the Agent of Spring, who restores the season’s magical beauty through her performances.

The anime captures a perfect blend of music and magic, helping it stand out as a truly distinct series. However, it is also filled with action, as the Four Seasons and their agents face many obstacles throughout the story. There is really no reason not to try this anime, especially for fans who want to see more music and magic together after KPop Demon Hunters.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm embraces a darker approach to magical elements, delivering a fantasy-powered narrative that can easily grip viewers if they invest in the first few episodes. It is a perfect pick for KPop Demon Hunters fans who want to see more of the darker and demonic side of the story. As the anime progresses, it only becomes deeper, introducing more elements that highlight just how layered its narrative truly is.

Meanwhile, the action in the series can feel even more thrilling than in KPop Demon Hunters, as the stakes behind the battles are much higher. This is clearly the darkest magical anime among the selections, one that constantly pulls viewers in and leaves fans eagerly waiting for new episodes every week.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End builds its entire narrative around magic and demons, and those elements alone should be more than enough reason for KPop Demon Hunters fans not to dismiss it. Within its fantasy setting, Frieren fully embraces magical elements and presents them on a scale that highlights just how special magic truly is. While the first season was already filled with magical moments, especially during its action sequences, the second season, released earlier this year, embraced those elements even more.

The second season of the anime does not progress the lore exponentially, but instead takes its time exploring the magic-fueled journey while highlighting the character development of its main cast. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is about as magical as an anime can get, making it a perfect series for any fantasy fan willing to embrace its slow and reflective journey.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier might not just be the most magic-fueled anime of this year, but perhaps one of the most magical anime in recent years, and it is hard to imagine anything topping it anytime soon. If Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End appreciates magic and presents it as something special, Witch Hat Atelier elevates that feeling even further, to the point where it truly makes viewers wonder if this is what magic is supposed to feel like.

Another element that KPop Demon Hunters fans will appreciate is how the anime features a female protagonist at the centre of a journey to prove herself while trying to save something bigger than herself. With the episodes released so far, Witch Hat Atelier has infused magic into even its smallest details, making it not only a series that KPop Demon Hunters fans will love, but also one that anyone who appreciates visual storytelling and wants to feel inspired and mesmerised can enjoy.

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