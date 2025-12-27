KPop Demon Hunters: Every HUNTR/X Member’s Fighting Style Explained

The heroes of KPop Demon Hunters may be a team, but all three girls have their own unique fighting styles. For countless generations, the Hunters have protected the world from demons by using the power of fandom to charge the mystical energy field known as the Honmoon. HUNTR/X are simply the latest Hunters, and they combine singing and songwriting talents with tremendous martial arts skills.

HUNTR/X girls rule the world when they work as a team, but each member of the Demon Hunters has developed a very different fighting style. This reflects their characters and backstories, adding depth and nuance to the world of KPop Demon Hunters. Here’s all you need to know about just how these three girls fight against the demons.

Rumi

Rumi is the most experienced Demon Hunter, and her combat style shows grace and precision. Rumi is the daughter of Mi-yeong Ryu, one of the Sunlight Sisters, the Hunters band before HUNTR/X. Her mother died when Rumi was just a child, and she was trained by another member of that group, Celine. She seems to have dedicated her life to training Rumi, which explains why she’s learned such an efficient and effective combat style; Rumi wastes no movement, with quick and effective lethal strikes.

Rumi appears to have superhuman reflexes, moving with greater speed than the other HUNTR/X members, and even managing to intercept a teleport at one point. Rumi’s signature Demon Hunter weapon is a Sain-geom, or “Four Tiger Sword,” an ancient ceremonial weapon that she summons at will and uses to devastating effect. She’s able to kill demons with a single strike, generate destructive shockwaves, and even protect herself from a powerful attack by Gwi-Ma for a time.

Mira

Mira is more of a brawler, depending on brute force, even using random objects as part of a brutal and chaotic fighting style. Her mystical weapon is a Gok-do, a “Curved Moon Sword” with a tall, sweeping form. She’s adapted her own fighting style to take advantage of the weapon’s length, and there’s a surprising amount of grace and balance in her moves, fitting with the kind of elegance she’d need to master the Gok-do.

Zoey

Zoey is the youngest member of the group, and she’s also the one who takes the most joy in fighting; you can see it during the plane fight at the start of the film, when she revels in the violence. Zoey’s fighting style revolves around the use of Shin-kal, or “Spirit Blades,” which she throws at her enemies to neutralize them from a distance. She’s cultivated a fast and athletic martial art, likely influenced by jujitsu, which allows her to leap, flip, and even wall-crawl around demons while conducting ranged attacks. That said, in close quarters, Zoey seems to be excellent at grappling techniques.

