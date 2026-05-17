5 Action-Packed 2026 Anime Series You’ll Love If You’re a KPop Demon Hunters Fan

One of the primary reasons why KPop Demon Hunters became a worldwide hit was its high-octane fantasy action. Featuring the Huntrix taking on demons while also undergoing character development was at the core of the series, something that is consistently reflected through its action sequences. Finding that same level of animation can be challenging; however, the anime industry, with animation as its primary medium, continues to deliver similarly high-octane action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2026 is no different, as it has already featured several new anime with fantasy action elements that are so fluid at times they could rival, or even surpass, KPop Demon Hunters’ high-octane sequences. Specifically, there are five anime series emerging as some of the most action-packed supernatural titles that KPop Demon Hunters fans will find especially appealing.

5) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier follows the journey of a girl named Coco, who is thrown into the world of witches following an unfortunate incident. Now, Coco is on a mission to become a witch while encountering the villains responsible for deceiving her. In the episodes released so far, Witch Hat Atelier has already proven itself to be very different when it comes to action.

Considering that magic is performed through drawing, the series embraces action through intelligence rather than brute strength. However, that does not make its action any less compelling. In fact, just one episode was enough to prove that its action sequences are truly magical and something everyone should witness, especially fans of KPop Demon Hunters, as this anime might be the most similar to it in terms of magical premise.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Speaking of magical anime similar to KPop Demon Hunters, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End also released its new season earlier this year, and while it was a rather slow season, it excelled in action sequences that were arguably better than many other anime at times.

Much of the credit goes to Madhouse, as the studio did not hold back from making even this slower season exciting, expanding several sequences in the anime that were not present in the manga. With its magical premise and action-packed journey, Frieren remains one of the best anime for fans chasing the same sensation as KPop Demon Hunters.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is turning out to be one of the darkest power fantasy anime of the year, making it perfect for fans who loved the eerie tone of KPop Demon Hunters. The anime serves as the spiritual successor to one of the greatest anime of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist. Expectations for the series were already high, but with Bones Film involved, the anime has reached an entirely different level.

There is no shortage of action in the anime, featuring crisp and fluid animation throughout. The series is only now beginning to expand its lore, with the main protagonist yet to receive his true power. Once that foundation is fully developed, Daemons of the Shadow Realm could emerge as an even stronger action-packed anime series this year.

2) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 was built around nonstop action, and MAPPA did not shy away from making every sequence a visual treat. KPop Demon Hunters carried the thrill of its protagonists constantly being surrounded and pushed to the verge of defeat, and if fans found that aspect appealing, Hell’s Paradise delivers that same intensity throughout the anime.

This season especially followed the island’s convicts as they fought through terrifying monsters while searching for a way to escape the island. Across its twelve episodes, the season also introduced new characters who further contributed to the ongoing action-driven chaos. With the story set to continue in the next season, the anime is highly expected to become even more action-packed.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

MAPPA

Arguably, no anime on this list has proven itself to be more action-packed than Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, released earlier this year. With the introduction of the Culling Games, the anime delivered an action-heavy tournament arc unlike anything seen since Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. For fans who loved the trope of a female protagonist confronting and overcoming her past in KPop Demon Hunters, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 explores a similar concept, but with an even darker tone that surpasses that trope by far.

Throughout its run, almost every episode this season featured intense action sequences without the anime’s quality ever dropping. Meanwhile, the finale, largely due to its spectacular action, emerged as one of the highest-rated anime episodes of all time on IMDb. Fans who loved the fluid, crisp, and visually clear animation of KPop Demon Hunters should not miss Jujutsu Kaisen, especially its latest 2026 season, which stands among the best animated anime released in recent years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!