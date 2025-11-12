7 Most Influential Gothic Inspired Anime

The exploration of genres in anime has become a fascinating topic that many fans love to discuss. The more popular anime has become across the world and in pop culture, the wider variety of shows seems to have in terms of plot, atmosphere, world-building, and character conception. We’re seeing an increasing amount of nuance and creativity in a medium already known for both, producing some awesome series that have reached levels of recognition previously thought impossible on a global scale.

Any modern anime series wouldn’t be here, though, without the inspiration and influence from older series that paved the way for the genre or set standards with excellent storytelling and animation. One subgenre in particular that isn’t spoken about enough seems to be Gothic anime, spanning horror, science fiction, fantasy, and even crime genres. Gothic anime is often characterized by a series of traits such as a visually moody setting, darker themes, morally complex characters, and supernatural aesthetics. In this list, we’ll be looking at several of the best Gothic-inspired anime series that easily defined or redefined the genre, and why you should give them a try.

7) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is a perfect example of modern Gothic anime, though the series did end up taking a controversial direction in later seasons that fans didn’t enjoy. Even still, it can’t be said the show wasn’t iconic in its own right, with imagery still brought up and discussed years after the first season aired. While many Gothic anime tend to use older aesthetics, Tokyo Ghoul was different in its incorporation of a timely Gothic style in terms of clothing, character design, themes, and even the soundtrack. This series is a must-watch for any fan of the supernatural or dark fantasy genres, heralding a new age of the morally troubled protagonist.

The plot of Tokyo Ghoul follows Ken Kaneki, a young college student whose life is altered when he’s attacked by a Ghoul during their date together. He awakens in the hospital with the knowledge that his life was only saved thanks to the Ghoul in question, Rize, who died and had her organs transplanted into his body. This turns Kaneki into a sort of half-Ghoul, forcing him to learn and navigate the hidden world of Ghouls who are hunted and abhorred by humans due to needing flesh to survive.

6) Trinity Blood

Trinity Blood is another Gothic anime series that remains divisive among viewers, with some finding it a stand-out in an oversaturated genre, while others think the show is too convoluted and confusing. Whichever side you stand on, there’s no way to deny the show remains one of the Gothic anime people think of whenever the subgenre is mentioned, characterized by its dark, melancholic vibes that permeate throughout the entire show. It features in-depth world-building, complex characters, and action sequences that make for an easy, captivating watch.

The show also has a little of everything in its plot, combining horror with science fiction, a strange but effective genre-bend that manages to work in Trinity Blood’s case. This series is set years in the future, when vampirism becomes a real threat after Earth attempts to colonize Mars, bringing back an invasive virus instead. Years later, the vampires are a major faction aiming to wage war on the humans, who are heavily controlled by the Vatican, the last line of defense against the invading supernatural threat.

5) Hellsing

Hellsing is often pointed out as one of the best Gothic anime of all time, cited by many fans as a classic within the supernatural genre for its innovative plot and character design. The original anime series was released in 2001; a reboot named Hellsing Ultimate came out in 2006, a more faithful adaptation of the manga with a cleaner animation style during fight sequences. While many would recommend watching Hellsing Ultimate, I actually find Hellsing to be slightly more influential for what it was during the time it aired.

The first Hellsing series capitalized on the lack of eerie, creepy anime series by going full force in that direction, bringing vampires to the forefront of anime in a very real way. Everything in the show feels cloaked in shades of black and red, with heavy use of gore and morally grey characters that feel right out of an old Gothic horror film. This anime follows the Hellsing Organization, a British group whose only goal is to manage the underground workings of supernatural entities, namely vampires. Alucard remains one of the most recognizable gunslingers and vampires in anime, further cementing the show’s influence.

4) xxxHolic

xxxHolic is a fantastically dark, Gothic-inspired anime series that is often forgotten in modern anime discussions despite its past popularity. The show was originally released back in 2006, with a second season titled xxxHolic: Kei that came out in 2008. It’s different from other shows because of the slower pacing that characterizes most of the show’s progression, introducing deep themes and messages that are ruminated on throughout the episodes. xxxHolic also has a fascinatingly unique art style, making its character designs stand out among other similar titles of the time.

In xxxHolic, we follow the story of Kimihiro Watanuki, a high school student with the rare ability to see ghosts. One day, Kimihiro walks into the shop of Yuko Ichihara, a witch who offers wishes in return for a bargain. The anime chooses to focus on the supernatural second, focusing more on themes of connected fates, consequences, and inevitability. Despite the show not receiving much recognition in recent years, it’s a must-watch for anyone looking for a darker show that doesn’t lack in philosophical reflection.

3) Black Butler

Black Butler remains one of the best Gothic anime series of the last decade, with a dedicated fan base who have remained loyal to the show throughout numerous hiatuses and reboots. The series has a total of five seasons, though the second season is known for being the only one with an original plot separate from the manga’s progression. Black Butler has a touch of everything dark and gruesome, including demonic pacts, the Victorian London underground, and a tormented main character with a tragic past.

The plot of Black Butler centers around Ciel Phantomhive, a powerful English nobleman who returns from obscurity after the death of his parents and his own disappearance. Ciel doesn’t return alone, accompanied by a strange butler who doubles as a demon sworn to help the boy hunt down his family’s killers in exchange for his soul. This series doesn’t shy away from violence or death, instead leaning into the inherent darkness of humanity, something it’s renowned for within the anime community.

2) Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust

One of the most iconic anime movies involving supernatural creatures has to be the 1985 film Vampire Hunter D, a moody, atmospheric take on the dark fantasy genre. While there’s plenty to admire in the original film and the trail it blazed for many future anime plots, there’s something special about the remake, Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust. Both films are adaptations of the original novel, Vampire Hunter D: Demon Deathchase; however, the 2000 reboot tends to be regarded as the better movie between the two.

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust follows the story of D, a dhampir hired to rescue a human woman captured and held hostage by a vampiric nobleman. D is portrayed as the quintessential anti-hero, a complex character whose very nature contradicts the beings he hunts down for hire. Set against a Gothic background complete with bleak colors and the heavy use of shadows and shading, the film feels straight out of an old horror novel while maintaining an appeal to modern audiences.

1) Death Note

Death Note remains one of the most influential anime series among its modern counterparts, creating a unique style, aesthetic, and character dynamic that remains just as fascinating as it was upon the show’s initial release. The anime came out back in 2006, nearly two decades ago, preceding a handful of similar titles banking on the crime-thriller genre. The show paired supernatural elements with a grounded mystery, utilizing the detective-versus-killer dynamic in a masterful blend of wits and secrecy.

Additionally, Death Note is one of the first anime series to completely lean on the story’s villain presenting as the audience’s protagonist. Light Yagami obtains a Death Note and develops a God complex that rips a hole through Japan, inviting infamous detective L to try and solve the case of the sudden rash of criminal deaths. The series references Biblical imagery, color-coded parallels, and plenty of traditionally Gothic elements in character appearance, setting, and art style.

Have you seen any of these anime series before? Tell us which Gothic anime is your favorite in the comments below.