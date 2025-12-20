7 Worst Anime English Dub Translations That Ruined the Original Sub

The debate between anime dubs (English voiceovers) and subs (subtitled versions in the original Japanese) has been a long-standing topic among anime fans, often dividing the community. Supporters of dubs argue that they make anime more accessible, especially for casual viewers or those who find reading subtitles distracting. Over the years, dubbing quality has improved dramatically, with talented voice actors, better localization, and greater respect for the source material.

That said, there’s no denying that some poorly handled dubs have left lasting scars on the anime community. Ultimately, the choice between dubs and subs comes down to personal preference, but the history of poorly executed dubs has shown why some fans remain fiercely loyal to subtitles.

7. Speed Racer

The Speed Racer dub is one of the earliest examples of poorly localized anime. The dub is infamous for its rapid-fire delivery of lines, which was done to match the characters’ mouth movements. This resulted in rushed and monotone dialogue that often made no sense. The characters’ personalities were also flattened, with the dub focusing more on exposition than emotional nuance. While the original Japanese version was a straightforward racing drama, the dub turned it into an unintentional comedy. Lines were often delivered with such exaggerated urgency that dramatic moments became laughable. Despite its flaws, the Speed Racer dub holds a special place in anime

6. Digimon Adventure

The English dub of Digimon Adventure is remembered for its inconsistent tone and unnecessary jokes. While the original Japanese version balanced humor with heartfelt moments and serious themes, the dub leaned too heavily into comedy, often undercutting the emotional weight of key scenes. For example, the dub would insert jokes during moments of tension or sadness, making it difficult for viewers to connect with the characters’ struggles. The dub also made significant changes to the script, altering character personalities and relationships. For instance, Tai and Matt’s rivalry was exaggerated, and their development arcs were simplified.

5. Naruto (Early Dubbed Episodes)

The early English dubs of Naruto were plagued by awkward voice acting and poorly translated dialogue. Naruto’s catchphrase “Dattebayo!” was infamously rendered as “Believe it!”, a phrase that felt forced and unnatural. While the original phrase was a quirk that added to Naruto’s personality, the English version turned it into an annoying and overused catchphrase that grated on viewers. In addition to the dialogue issues, the dub struggled to convey the emotional depth of the original.

4. Sailor Moon (DiC Entertainment Dub)

The DiC Entertainment dub of Sailor Moon is often criticized for its extensive censorship and Americanization. The original anime featured diverse characters, mature themes, and nuanced relationships, but the dub watered these down to appeal to a younger Western audience. For example, Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune’s romantic relationship was erased, with the two being presented as cousins instead. This not only undermined LGBTQ+ representation but also made their interactions confusing and awkward.

3. Dragon Ball Z (Early Funimation Dub)

The early Funimation dub of Dragon Ball Z is remembered for turning intense, emotional moments into yelling contests and butchering the subtleties of the characters. Goku, originally portrayed as a somewhat naive but selfless fighter, was turned into a generic superhero archetype. The dub’s heavy-handed script often replaced nuanced dialogue with corny lines that undermined the gravitas of key scenes. The infamous “It’s over 9000!” line is one such example, as it was a mistranslation of “It’s over 8000!” from the original Japanese.

2. One Piece (4Kids Entertainment Dub)

The 4Kids dub of One Piece is one of the most notorious examples of poor localization in anime history. Aimed at a younger audience, 4Kids heavily censored the anime, removing all traces of violence, death, and mature themes. This resulted in laughably bad edits, such as replacing guns with water pistols and erasing entire arcs to speed up the story. Iconic moments, such as Laboon the whale’s arc and Little Garden, were cut altogether, stripping the series of key emotional and narrative depth.

The dialogue was also altered to include cringeworthy jokes and unnecessary Americanizations. Sanji’s cigarette was turned into a lollipop, and Zoro’s name was changed to Zolo for no apparent reason. Fans of the manga and Japanese version were outraged by the changes, prompting FUNimation to eventually take over the dubbing process and restore the series’ integrity

1. Ghost Stories

The English dub of Ghost Stories is infamous for completely disregarding the original script, tone, and storyline. The Japanese version is a straightforward, albeit unremarkable, supernatural horror series about a group of kids dealing with ghosts. However, when the anime was licensed for an English dub, the voice actors were given free rein to improvise their lines, turning the series into an absurd, vulgar comedy. While the decision to change the tone was deliberate (due to the original’s lackluster reception in Japan), it alienated fans who wanted to experience the story as intended.

