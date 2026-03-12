Netflix’s One Piece Cast Talks Season 2’s Shocking Cameos

The second season of Netflix’s live-action take on the Grand Line is here, and One Piece has shocked many with the eight episodes covering Luffy and his crew’s many adventures. While the adaptation is still sticking to the source material, it has also made some big changes when it comes to when characters appear and who has arrived earlier than expected. In a recent interview, the cast of One Piece had the chance to talk about these wild cameos, and since they’re all massive fans of the subject matter, they had quite a lot to say.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first two episodes of One Piece Season 2, be forewarned, we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. In a recent interview with Collider, the cast of Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation discussed the arrival of Brook and Sabo to the series, two major characters who weren’t set to appear this early in the show. To start, Emily Rudd (Nami) and Jacob Romero (Usopp) talked about Brook, the future member of the Straw Hat who would hop aboard the Thousand Sunny as a skeleton musician. Appearing in episode two, Rudd declared, “Oh, he’s so good,” with Romero singing the praises of actor Martial Batchamen, the face of the living Brook, “Martial is a wonderful, wonderful person. Such a big heart. So genuine.”

Sabo & Brook Arrive

The other major addition to the live-action adaptation was Sabo, the older brother of Monkey D. Luffy, who didn’t appear in the anime until far later in the story. Since the actors are such big fans of the shonen series, they were beyond shocked to see the freedom fighter appear. Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro) was taken aback to the point where he nearly lost his voice, for example, “I screamed! Literally. We saw the first episode together, and I was screaming. I nearly lost my voice before we shot a scene for Season 3.”

Joining Zoro once again was Emily Rudd, who noted that since Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, acted as Executive Producer, adding the characters early was above board. “The way that this show is, there are a lot of scenes that we’re not even remotely involved in. Like, we read the scripts, so we know, but actually seeing it in real life, like seeing Sabo come out in the background, was like, “What? How are we allowed to do this?” We know how. It’s Oda. But still, to be able to see these characters way sooner than we originally would, it’s just so exciting, and I think it’s something that fans are really going to be super stoked on.”

Luckily, a third season for Netflix’s One Piece has already been confirmed, with production underway. While season two saw the Straw Hats bouncing from island to island, expect the upcoming season to mostly take place in one locale, the desert island known as Alabasta. Plenty of new heroes and villains alike have already been confirmed, though based on season two, perhaps we’ll see even more surprise characters make their debuts.

