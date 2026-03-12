One Major Villain From Netflix’s One Piece Season 1 Gets a Huge Change in Season 2 (And You Probably Missed It)

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 continues the Straw Hats’ adventure toward the Grand Line. However, before they venture there, they make one final stop in the East Blue that is very significant to Luffy, and it is here that a villain reemerges with a flashy change. The debut episode of One Piece Season 2 features the Straw Hats arriving at Loguetown, where the crew prepares for their journey ahead, while Luffy wants to see the town where Gol D. Roger, the King of the Pirates, was executed. But their stroll through the town takes a dangerous turn as two villains from the original return.

The iconic villain from the first season, Buggy, returns to take his revenge against Luffy; however, this time he isn’t alone. Buggy is accompanied by the captain of the Alvida Pirates, Alvida the “Iron Mace,” the first villain Luffy encounters in the debut of the live-action series. However, this time Alvida returns with a transformed look that makes her appear very different from her first-season appearance. This transformation isn’t out of place, nor has the actor for the character changed; rather, it is intentional and done to respect the series’ source material.

A Returning Villain in Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Gets a Shiny New Transformation

In One Piece, after Alvida is defeated by Luffy and later returns, she has eaten the Slip-Slip Fruit, which makes her entire body slippery and shiny. This also affects her overall appearance, as her body becomes glossy and she grows slimmer. Thus, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino’s transformation in the second season to reprise her role as Alvida is done to respect the source material and make the live-action feel closer to the original manga. Alvida’s display in the debut episode of this season also reflects the transformation the character has gone through, as the Straw Hats have a very hard time defeating her, and it is eventually done by using her own slippery technique.

Given Alvida’s minimal appearance, this detail is very easy to miss. However, once it is clear that the inspiration for this change comes from the source material itself, it highlights that One Piece is doing a very good job of making this installment exceptional. In fact, the live-action finds ways to improve upon the source material, as shown with Alvida’s incorporation in this season. While in the anime and manga, Alvida’s changes are more about her appearance and cause people to become infatuated with her beauty, the live-action highlights how this Devil Fruit power upgrades her defensive abilities, making Alvida far more formidable. Such details and improvements in the One Piece live-action series’ second season are everywhere, and while they can be easy to miss, they highlight the exceptional quality of a series that no one expected.

