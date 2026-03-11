The 5 Best Fan Theories For KPop Demon Hunters 2

KPop Demon Hunters has become one of the biggest animated franchises of all time, made all the more surprising considering it only has one movie to its name so far. While a sequel has been confirmed, animation fans will be waiting some time to see it happen. At the earliest, KPop Demon Hunters 2 will land in 2029, if not later. Luckily, this gives fans plenty of time to speculate about what is to come, and some of the best fan theories regarding Huntrix are out there for the taking. Here are five theories that might just come true when the Sony Animation sequel hits the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5.) The Saja Boys Are Alive

Courtesy of Netflix

During the KPop Demon Hunters’ finale, Huntrix found themselves facing down not only the Saja Boys, but Gwi-Ma as well. Throughout the movie, the “big bad” was displayed as a fire-like being who waited in the demon realm to be freed and take over the world. While Saja’s leader, Jinu, sacrifices himself to save Rumi, the other four members are struck down by the heroes as the song “What It Sounds Like” echoes through the last battle. While the demonic boy band is turned to dust during the last battle, this might not mean they are dead. A popular fan theory revolved around the idea of something Mira stated earlier in the film, aka, “I can’t wait until every one of them is destroyed and sent back to suffer with Gwi-Ma for eternity.” This might give the film creators an “out” to bring back the boy band whose songs compete with Huntrix’s on the charts.

4.) Gwi-Ma and Rumi Are Related

netflix

During KPop Demon Hunters, one of the biggest storylines revolves around the fact that Rumi is part demon, meaning one of her parents was the very thing she hunts nowadays. In struggling with this fact, we never get the chance to see Rumi’s demonic parent, though many speculated that none other than Gwi-Ma himself might be her demon dad. Still, director Maggie Chang took to social media following the fan theory making the rounds, stating that it would be a “bit too Star Wars,” referring to the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. This doesn’t mean that they might not be entirely unrelated, as many fans are now speculating that Gwi-Ma could be Rumi’s grandfather or tied to her in a different way. Needless to say, this connection would make for quite the twist in part two.

3.) Celine Killed Rumi’s Mother

netflix

This theory does have some evidence backing it up, should KPop Demon Hunters’ art book be any indication. While we don’t yet know what happened to Rumi’s mother, the woman who raised the demon hunter, Celine, certainly seems to. As a refresher, Celine was much like Rumi in that she was a member of a previous KPop group that fought against the demon hordes of Gwi-Ma. As a part of the “Sunlight Sisters,” Celine passed the baton to the next generation and mostly stuck to the background in the recent film. However, the art book for the film hinted at the idea that not only was Rumi’s mother killed, but Celine was the one to do it. Specifically, a cut scene apparently had Rumi asking Celine, “Why did she kill her mother?” which is a plot point that could definitely be woven into the sequel.

2.) There Are More Demon Hunters Out There

Netflix

It would be hard to believe that the only barrier against the demon realm was a trio of KPop singers, leaving many fans to wonder if not only are there other demon-fighting bands out there, but other demons as well. This would help in making the sequel that much bigger, by potentially introducing new groups that could specialise in rock and roll, jazz, orchestral harmonies, and more. This would lead to not just a celebration of K-pop, but an ode to music as a whole, while also taking the opportunity to give us bigger and badder demons for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey to tackle.

1.) The Saja Boys Were Once Human

netflix

With the sequel sure to dive further into the concept of demons, the Saja Boys not only being alive for a comeback is possible, as many fans have theorised that the nefarious boy band was once human. In fact, one picture in Healer Han’s office, which was spotted in KPop Demon Hunters, might have given us our first look at the demons in their human forms. While far from confirmed, this would add several layers to the boy band and, if they were to rise from the grave, it would give a juicy hook for viewers to explore in KPop Demon Hunters 2. This might also give the boy band the redemption arc that many fans have been dying to see, teaming them up with Huntrix for a battle for the ages.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!