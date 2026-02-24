8 Essential Anime Movies Every New Fan Should See

When it comes to anime, television shows have helped pave the way for the medium to take hold, but in recent years, the silver screen might have brought in far more money. Movies like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron, and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc have become critical and financial successes. In a landscape that has been running for decades, new fans of the medium might feel overwhelmed at the options available to them. Luckily, we have eight movies that you can dive into that are the best representations of all things anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8.) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

ufotable

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

While Infinity Castle might have taken the title of “biggest anime movie of all time” thanks to its profits, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the movie that you should check out if you want the most out of the shonen anime. Demon Slayer’s first movie feels like a far more complete story than that of Infinity Castle, introducing viewers to Rengoku the Flame Hashira while also injecting some of the best battles of the series. Mugen Train was one of the biggest reasons why Demon Slayer became such a hit, and it is essential viewing for those looking to crack into the anime world.

7.) Dragon Ball Super: Broly

toei animation

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Following up on Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is another shonen film that deserves your attention if you’re new to the anime medium. The Dragon Ball franchise has released several movies over the course of its three series, but this entry was by far the best of the bunch. Using Toei Animation’s latest amazing technology, the legendary Super Saiyan was brought into the Dragon Ball universe’s canon and delivers a worthy story to add to the lives of Goku and Vegeta. Aside from the jaw-dropping animation employed, Broly features a story that works entirely on its own, giving new viewers to the Dragon Ball world an in-depth breakdown of this universe, with a quick recap of what has taken place in Dragon Ball Super. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the pinnacle in the history of Akira Toriyama’s anime franchise and a worthy way to jump into the series.

6.) Vampire Hunter D

Ashi Productions

Where to Watch: Shudder, HIDIVE

While Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust is well worth checking out, there are several reasons why we focused on the original Vampire Hunter D for this list. The 1980s film feels like a perfect representation of anime in this decade, focusing on fountains of blood, plenty of gore, and quite a bit of nudity. The movie focusing on the son of Dracula turned vampire slayer is a “one and done” story that still holds up to this day, feeling like an anime entry that would work quite well within a time capsule. D’s journey isn’t exactly the most thought-provoking entry on this list, but it remains good fun, and for those looking for more violent fare, Vampire Hunter D is worth your time.

5.) Perfect Blue

image courtesy of Madhouse

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Hulu

In sticking to a horror theme for this section of our list, look no further than 1997’s Perfect Blue, a masterpiece from legendary director Satoshi Kon. While on its face, this psychological thriller could potentially be done in live-action, Perfect Blue conveys its madness with its unique animation style in a way that could perhaps only be done in anime. Focusing on a former idol who is attempting to create a serious acting career, the anime movie is more than willing to examine some unnerving territory while injecting some downright jaw-dropping violent scenes within its runtime. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Perfect Blue, new anime fan or otherwise, it’s well worth your time.

4.) Akira

Toho

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

On every single anime movie recommendation list, you’re sure to see Akira mentioned. There’s a reason why this 1988 movie is thought of as anime royalty, as the dystopian future has helped forge the anime landscape as we know it. On top of this compelling story blending amazing animation with a thought-provoking arc, Akira has had an impact on the entertainment world for decades. There might be some elements of this tale that will fly over a newbie’s head, but the film is still worth watching even if you end up with questions at the end. Now if only creator Katsuhiro Otomo would reveal news on the anime sequel project announced at Anime Expo in 2019.

3.) Spirited Away

studio ghibli

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Now, there’s an argument to be made that this entire list could be nothing but Studio Ghibli entries, and we agree. From Princess Mononoke to Grave of the Fireflies to The Boy and the Heron, almost every single entry from the legendary anime studio is worth checking out. However, if you need to pick one to give you an idea of the spirit of Ghibli, it’s the Academy Award-winning anime movie, Spirited Away. The 2001 anime film blends the mundane with a fantastical environment that could only be captured by the anime medium as protagonist Chihiro attempts to free her parents from a magical spell by working her way out of a magical bathhouse. Once you watch Spirited Away, it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll want to check out Studio Ghibli’s other movies as a newcomer to anime.

2.) Your Name

Image Courtesy of CoMix Wave Films

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Makoto Shinkai has become a household name in the anime world, thanks to releasing films that focus on thoughtful, romantic comedies. Of the several movies that Shinkai has made, Your Name might be the most popular, and there’s a good reason for that. The movie follows two high school students who find themselves swapping bodies, but this is far from the only wrinkle. Both students exist in different timelines, united by a cataclysm that is set to befall their town. Your Name helped put Shinkai on the map, and it’s a story that earns its place on this list, perfect for new anime fans looking to enter the medium.

1.) Ghost in The Shell

Production I.G

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ghost in the Shell is often thought of as one of the perfect examples of what an anime movie can be, helping to elevate the entire medium on its shoulders following its premiere in the 1990s. While the franchise would continue with several television shows and a live-action adaptation, the initial movie remains the pinnacle of what Major Kusanagi’s story can be. This technologically advanced future still holds jaw-dropping animation mixed with a thought-provoking story that helps it hit in this day and age. With a new Ghost in the Shell arriving later this year, now is the perfect time to experience what many anime fans consider to be the “GOAT.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!