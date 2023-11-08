The 100 Girlfriends Highlights Nano in New Poster

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has brought Rentaro together with a new soulmate in the latest episode of the anime, and The 100 Girlfriends is celebrating Nano Eiai's debut with a special new poster! The 100 Girlfriends has been introducing fans to a whole new kind of romantic comedy anime series this Fall as Rentaro doesn't really have many potential love interests, he has confirmed girlfriends that he needs to successfully date or else they die. And as the anime has continued with episodes, fans had already been introduced to his first three girlfriends. But it's only really the tip of what's to come.

The 100 Girlfriends' newest episode introduced Rentaro to Nano, a much different kind of person than his first three girlfriends. But like the others, it's quickly confirmed that the two are soulmates as they fall in love with one another. As the episode comes to an end, Nano joins Rentaro's ranks as his fourth girlfriend, and The 100 Girlfriends is celebrating Nano's introduction to the anime with a special new poster. You can check out the Nano poster below:

How to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Anime

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing its new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima, and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends stars the main cast of Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo and his first five girlfriends, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, and Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen.

With many more girlfriends to come as the series rolls on, Crunchyroll teases The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

How are you liking each of The 100 Girlfriends' girlfriends so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!