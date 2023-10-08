The 100 Girlfriends Celebrates Anime Premiere With New Posters

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is likely going to be the standout harem romantic comedy of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the new anime series is celebrating the premiere of its first episode with some new posters of the first of these two girlfriends! It's hard to find a new angle on romantic comedy series given that each season offers all sorts of new takes on the genre, and that's even truer when factoring in all of the Harem romances fans have seen over the years. But it turns out the answer to keep it fresh is just polyamory as we've seen in recent years.

The 100 Girlfriends was already a cult favorite among manga fans thanks to not only how many heroines it introduces to the series as they all date the main character Rentaro (unless they die due to a godly misunderstanding), and now the anime is cleared to catch the same attention with the first episode introducing the first of the two main heroines (and first of many, many girlfriends), Hakari Hanazono and Karane Inda. You can check out the posters highlighting the duo below.

How to Watch The 100 Girlfriends

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing new episodes as part of the ongoing Fall 2023 anime schedule. Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, the first episode of the anime introduces Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, and Shigeru Chiba as God. You can now check out the new episodes of the anime as it releases exclusively with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

