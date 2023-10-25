The 100 Girlfriends Highlights Shizuka in New Poster

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has introduced fans to one of the wildest romantic comedy concepts of the Fall 2023 anime schedule so far, and the anime is celebrating the recent debut of the third girlfriend with a special poster highlighting Shizuka Yoshimoto! The 100 Girlfriends' central gimmick sees its main character Rentaro accidentally get paired with 100 soulmates, and now he somehow needs to date all of them or else they'll die. As fans have seen in the first few episodes, it's a concept that's going to be fully into its polyamory moving forward.

The 100 Girlfriends' newest episode introduced fans to Rentaro's third soulmate, Shizuka, who is wholly different from the first two we met at the beginning of the anime. Tiny, shy, and pretty much silent, she and Rentaro quickly bond and end up falling for one another. But things take a turn when Rentaro introduces Shizuka to his other two girlfriends, and that's only the beginning of the wackiness we'll see from here on out. Check out the special The 100 Girlfriends poster for Shizuka below:

Where to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Anime

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing its new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima, and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends stars the main cast of Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo and his first five girlfriends, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, and Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen.

With many more girlfriends to come, Crunchyroll teases The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

How are you liking The 100 Girlfriends anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!