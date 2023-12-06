The 100 Girlfriends Cast Gets Holiday Makeovers in New Posters

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is giving the central cast some special new holiday makeovers with some new anime posters! The anime taking on Yukiko Nozawa's original manga series has been one of the major standouts of the Fall 2023 anime schedule overall as it has introduced a new kind of central romance. Rather than many potential love interests fighting over Rentaro Aijo, Rentaro instead is dating all of them as they are all his soulmates in different kinds of ways. This means fans have been introduced to a huge cast of new characters with the series.

The 100 Girlfriends features a big cast that all love Rentaro for their own reasons, and are growing to also love one another as their group grows bigger and bigger. The first three girlfriends who started dating Rentaro were Hakari Hanazono, Karane Inda, and Shizuka Yoshimoto, and they could not be any more different from one another. Celebrating the upcoming holiday season, The 100 Girlfriends has given this trio a special winter makeover with some cute new posters. Check it out below:

How to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Anime

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now airing its new episodes through the rest of the year. Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima, and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends stars the main cast of Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo and his first five girlfriends, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen, and Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease it as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

