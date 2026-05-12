2 Years Later, Hidden Gem Shonen Jump Anime Reveals New Season 3 Return Look

A major Shonen Jump franchise is making its comeback for Season 3 in the near future, and has dropped a new look at its return to help celebrate. It’s been a great few years for Shonen Jump because while the magazine itself has been ending one long running franchise after another, there have been many anime adaptations that have aired. Some of these shows have gotten a lot more attention than the others, but have been able to maintain a strong enough run anyway thanks to their dedicated fanbases.

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That’s been the case for Hajime Komoto’s Mashle: Magic and Muscles. The series debuted its anime adaptation not long after the manga run came to an end back in 2023, and its second season was one of the most viral hits in 2024 thanks to its opening theme. A third season of the anime has been confirmed to be in the works for 2027, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 has revealed a new look at a major antagonist coming in the new episodes. Check it out below.

Mashle Season 3 Confirms 2027 Release With New Look

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

This newest look at Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 gives fans a full look at Domina Blowelive, who plays a major antagonist role in the Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc coming in the third season. With only a few candidates left, Mash and the others are going to take on some major odds in order to come out on top of the exam. But like most tournament arcs of this kind in Shonen Jump, things are going to get far more intense than any of the teachers could have expected. That is, until Mash just tears right through it all.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 is currently slated for a debut sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime in the meantime, you can now find it streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and more. Which is what you’re going to need to do as this new season is going to pick up right from where the third season left off when it ended back in 2024.

What’s Going on With Mashle?

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 3 will feature a mostly returning staff too with Tomoya Tanaka returning to direct for A-1 Pictures. Yosuke Kuroda returns to handle the scripts, and Masaru Yokoyama will be returning to compose the music. But Chiaki Furuzumi will be taking over the character design duties from Hisashi Higashijima. But thankfully this new season is going to be throwing fans right into the climax of the Divine Visionary Arc.

This is also the penultimate arc of Mashle‘s original manga run overall, so there’s a question as to how far this new season is going to go. There’s a potential for the anime adaptation to wrap things up with a fourth or fifth season in the future, so we’ll just have to see how it all works out for this one when we get a better look at the coming episodes.

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