Mashle Director Didn’t Expect the Anime’s Latest Theme Song to Blow Up So Much

Mashle: Magic & Muscles is an anime franchise that fans have described as a mix between Harry Potter and One-Punch Man. Rather than using magic to his benefit, Mash Burnedead uses his impressive physical strength to fix his problems. Thanks to the work by A-1 Pictures and the story weaved by creator Hajime Komoto, the anime adaptation has become a hit. One of the biggest aspects of the series that has helped make it go viral is the season two opening theme, which spread like wildfire online. Now, at this year’s Anime Expo, Mashle director Tomoya Tanaka discussed the opening theme and the popularity of the series as a whole.

Mashle: Magic & Muscles director Tomoya Tanaka recently talked about both the success of the anime adaptation itself and the season two opening theme that has found a life of its own thanks to going viral. Here’s what Tanaka had to say when it came to the popularity of the series itself, “First and foremost, I am surprised at to see all these fans of the show, and I hope you all continue watching. Thank you so much for watching. I have been surprised by how widespread the series is as everyone has been loving Mashle. Even my friends who aren’t are really into anime have really been enjoying Mashle.”

Mashle Keeps Rocking

Tomoya then took the opportunity to chat about Creepy Nuts’ “Bling-Bang-Ban-Born”, Mashle’s season two theme song that went viral and then some, “And on top of that, the opening theme song –everyone has been loving that too so it’s been a great surprise. I was actually already a big fan of the Mashle and so I wanted to be a director on it. My goal was to show how fun Mashle is, and to those who don’t know Mashle, I wanted to really raise its fun to the maximum and make sure fans have fun watching Mashle.”

A third season of Mashle: Magic & Muscles has already been confirmed. If you want to catch up on the first two seasons, they’re available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can’t use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a ‘Divine Visionary,’ the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!”

