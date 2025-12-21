Shonen Jump’s Most Underrated Anime Finally Confirms New Season’s Release Window

At long last, the underrated Shonen Jump anime, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, has confirmed the release window for its third season. While the Mashle anime was announced as a complete adaptation, after the season 2 finale, there was no news about season 3 beyond it simply being in development, and it’s been unclear when fans could expect its return.

News about Mashle season 3 has been sparse, but Jump Festa 2026 has finally provided a meaningful update, as it’s been confirmed that Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 will premiere in 2027. A specific date wasn’t given, and it’s an incredibly long wait, but with the story that’s set to be told, it will be well worth the wait.

What To Expect From Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 3

Mashle season 3 should pick up from where season 2 left off, with Mash competing in the Divine Visionary exam to both save himself and help fight against Innocent Zero. Doing so pits Mash against Easton’s rival, Walkis Academy, and to make things worse, their top candidate is one of Mash’s brothers and a loyal servant to Innocent Zero.

Not only does the Divine Visionary Exam arc do a lot to ramp up the drama while still maintaining all the same great comedy, but the action featured in the arc is easily among the story’s best, and with it being the penultimate arc of the series, it all serves as a perfect segway into an overall amazing finale.

The Divine Visionary Exam arc will especially be great in animation; the Mashle anime saw incredible growth in animation and direction with Mashle season 2, so if season 3 goes through similar growth, then the Divine Visionary Exam arc could look outright gorgeous in animation, and that, alone, could justify having to wait until 2027 for its premiere.

Why Mashle: Magic And Muscles Is An Underrated Gem

Despite being one of Shonen Jump’s more successful modern hits, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has always been tragically underrated, as not only did its short run make it hard for it to leave a lasting impression on people, but stories like Jujutsu Kaisen, Sakamoto Days, and Blue Box were far bigger than it, so it often struggled to gain attention.

That being said, with its strong cast of characters, great action and artwork, and consistently clever comedy, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has always been far better than most people give it credit for, and it can easily be seen as not only one of Shonen Jump’s best comedies, but one of their best manga, in general.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is a surprisingly consistent series in the best of ways, and the anime has done wonders to give it the appreciation it deserves. Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 3 will take that even further, and that will make its 2027 release window more than worth waiting for.