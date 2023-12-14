The 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Anime
Who will win in Best Manga and Best Anime TV Series??
ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards have come back for 2023, and that means it's the best time to highlight some of the biggest anime releases of the year overall! 2023 has been a very strong year for anime productions as a whole. There have been a slew of original projects, adaptations, and sequels that showcased different aspects of what anime could really accomplish. Distribution has also grown in scale as all of these projects have had wider and quicker releases around the world. But that also means there was a ton of competition in terms of what the best of the best really were.
This wasn't just for TV anime either. This was the same case for the new anime movies and the manga and comics that inspired them as well. There was just a boom in many ways through these mediums as even more artists tried their hands at bringing their stories to life. So it was tough to really try and break down which is the best of the best for the year, and it took quite a lot of effort to get down to the final nominees you'll see here.
To cap off the year and get ready for what could be coming next, ComicBook.com has narrowed down some of the best anime, movies, and manga releases for 2023 for the nominees for this year's Golden Issue Awards. Read on to see the full list of nominees for the best in TV anime, anime movies, and manga!
Best Manga
Anime might have taken over screens this year, but the manga industry has never been stronger. Standout releases this year include a series that's likely going to be nominated for best anime next year when it premieres, a series that it hits stride with some of its most destructive and explosive moments this year, a series that became massively popular before the first chapter even released, a hidden gem, and a long running series that's celebrating big milestones this year. The nominees are:
- Dandadan
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Kagurabachi
- MamaYuyu
- One Piece
Best Anime Movie
Anime also took over the big screen this year with plenty of movies that hit international territories shortly after their initial debut in Japan. One new movie took a Shonen Jump series to screens around the world on Netflix, Studio Ghibli released what previously seemed to be Hayao Miyazaki's final film without showing any footage beforehand, one movie brought back a classic anime series in a new way, one was a sequel to a sports series making its CG animated debut, and Makoto Shinkai released yet another glorious animated work that took over the world. The nominees are:
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- The Boy and The Heron
- Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
- The First Slam Dunk
- Suzume
Best Anime TV Series
TV anime was particularly strong this year with a new wave of big hits coming each season, so it was quite a packed category. The standouts for the year include a new entry in a long running science fiction franchise, a manga adaptation that made its debut with a 90 minute long first episode, a cute new romance that stood out, a brand new CG animated reboot of a classic action series, and one of the best second seasons of a TV anime series in many, many years. The nominees are:
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- Oshi no Ko
- Skip and Loafer
- Trigun: Stampede
- Vinland Saga Season 2