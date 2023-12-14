The 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Anime

ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards have come back for 2023, and that means it's the best time to highlight some of the biggest anime releases of the year overall! 2023 has been a very strong year for anime productions as a whole. There have been a slew of original projects, adaptations, and sequels that showcased different aspects of what anime could really accomplish. Distribution has also grown in scale as all of these projects have had wider and quicker releases around the world. But that also means there was a ton of competition in terms of what the best of the best really were.

This wasn't just for TV anime either. This was the same case for the new anime movies and the manga and comics that inspired them as well. There was just a boom in many ways through these mediums as even more artists tried their hands at bringing their stories to life. So it was tough to really try and break down which is the best of the best for the year, and it took quite a lot of effort to get down to the final nominees you'll see here.

To cap off the year and get ready for what could be coming next, ComicBook.com has narrowed down some of the best anime, movies, and manga releases for 2023 for the nominees for this year's Golden Issue Awards. Read on to see the full list of nominees for the best in TV anime, anime movies, and manga!