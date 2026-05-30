35 Years Later, Legendary Creator’s Forgotten Series Confirms an Official New Release

The anime and manga industry is growing ever so rapidly, which also means that the older series eventually get forgotten over time, especially if they don’t keep returning with new releases. However, there’s always an exception to the rule, especially if the anime or the manga is well-received by fans. One such example is Ai Yazawa’s acclaimed series, Nana. In 2000, the manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shojo and Josei magazine, Cookie, and became one of the most iconic Shojo of all time. Yazawa is one of the most legendary manga creators of all time, known for several classic works such as I’m No Angel, Neighborhood Story, Paradise Kiss, and more. The hiatus hit the fandom hard, and the creator hasn’t returned with a new story since then. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus in June 2009, after the release of Chapter 84, due to the creator’s sudden illness. Even so, Yazawa has been actively involved with the illustrations and new updates regarding the series. In 2025, the manga sparked hopes for a return after Yazawa confirmed she plans to conclude the story since it’s already in its final stage. However, after almost a year since the announcement, fans have been waiting for a return date. The renowned studio Madhouse also released an anime adaptation in 2006 and released 47 episodes, but was never able to conclude the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com