Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator Apologizes As Final Message to Fans

Thanks to the success of several long-running classics such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, etc., Weekly Shonen Jump became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Launched in 1968, the magazine has serialized countless incredible manga series and one-shots over the decades. Shueisha’s most famous magazine thrives even now, especially considering how trends have changed significantly from the past. Now, most series barely even reach 300 chapters before concluding their stories, granted that they don’t get cancelled ahead of time. Even industry hits such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t reach 300 chapters and ended only five to six years after their debuts. Each year, the magazine also includes several new series in its roster, which naturally means that just as many manga will have to stop serialization to make room. Normally, Shueisha waits around a year for a manga to release 40–60 chapters and at least a couple of volumes to see if it’s worth continuing. However, there are also times when several series, regardless of how promising they may be, end up being discontinued in around 20 chapters due to low viewership and reader ratings. Gonron Egg is one such example, as the series will reach its finale on March 29th, 2026, with Chapter 21. One of the most promising Shonen Jump series, which debuted in February this year, has yet to generate enough hype and is at risk of getting axed.

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Alien Headbutt Got Axed Before It Got a Chance

Alien Headbutt is the first serialized manga by Akira Inui. He has previously worked on several one-shots for the Shonen Jump+ platform, and his manga began serialization on February 8th, 2026. Despite having an interesting premise and an impressive art style, the manga hasn’t received a positive reception since its debut. While there are some international readers looking forward to the series’ continuation, the reception in Japan is significantly worse. @ShonenSalto on X shared the response to the new batch of Shonen Jump’s promotional videos, which includes how Kinato’s Magic, which was released in the same month, has slowly gained hype over the past few days.

Compared to that, Under Doctor‘s reception has been stable since its debut, and the series continues to grow in popularity. The manga began serialization in the last week of January and has released 14 chapters since then. The promotional videos of both series crossed 100k views on YouTube in just two weeks, while Alien Headbutt is stuck at 13k views. The difference is significant, and with this level of reception, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the manga gets axed.

The manga’s future will also depend on the sales of the first volume, which is set to be released on July 3rd, 2026. Alien Headbutt centers around Shirokiba, who returned to the small island he grew up on after becoming a pro wrestling champion. However, he finds out that his homeland has been overrun by mysterious aliens and uses his skills to take them down. The manga is available on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website.

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