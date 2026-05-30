Every New Anime Coming to Netflix in June 2026

Netflix is all set for its June calendar and has quite an exciting list of anime coming to the platform for the first time. While there are only two new anime series being added to the platform this month, Netflix confirmed the return of some of the biggest anime ever. As the first month of the Spring 2026 anime season, April brought in several new shows on the platform, including Gintama creator’s Dandelion and the second season of Dorohedoro. While May doesn’t have any new confirmed series, the platform is bringing some of the best shows of all time. Shortly before May ends, What’s on Netflix revealed a list of series that will be available on the platform in June. Most of them are also fan-favorites, which is all the more reason why this lineup is the most exciting one in 2026 so far.





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