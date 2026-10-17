5 Years Later, Black Clover English Dub Returns for Season 2 Release

Black Clover Season 2 has been airing new episodes of the TV anime this Fall, but now fans of the English dub release can finally kick off its return after five long years of waiting for new episodes. Black Clover is only one of the major franchises returning for new episodes this Fall, but it’s been one of the most anticipated given that fans have been waiting for the anime to return for five long years after a major cliffhanger. Now the wait is over for everyone.

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Black Clover Season 2 kicked off its Japanese language broadcast earlier this month as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but thankfully the anime has also now kicked off its English dub release as part of Crunchyroll’s packed schedule for the Fall. The English dub features a returning voice cast as seen with the first season way back when, and the premiere episode is now available to stream with the platform as English dub fans can finally see the anime’s return.

Black Clover Season 2 English Dub Premieres With Crunchyroll

Courtesy of Pierrot

Directed by Jason Lord, the English dub voice cast for Black Clover Season 2 is headling by returning stars such as Dallas Reid as Asta, Micah Solusod as Yuno, Bryce Papenbrook as Liebe, Max Mittelman as Nacht, T.J. Anthony as Albert, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Charlotte, Patrick Seitz as Dante, Jad Saxton as Dorothy, J. Michael Tatum as Fuegoleon and more with Tom Aglio joining the cast as the voice of Morgen Faust for the occasion too. There’s currently only one episode available, but they’ll be releasing on a weekly basis with Crunchyroll.

The Japanese audio broadcast of Black Clover Season 2 is currently only three episodes into its run, so thankfully fans of the dub aren’t going to be too far behind from the original release. This new season has yet to reveal how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for, but it’s not likely to be as long as the nearly 200 episode long first season. Especially with the fact that this new season has been jam packed with a ton of fights that are progressing relatively quickly.

What’s Going on in Black Clover Season 2?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 is now adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc from Yuki Tabata’s original manga release. This serves as the penultimate arc of the manga series, and there really isn’t much left before the anime reaches its own grand finale. Black Clover ended its manga run earlier this year after 11 years of serialization, and it outlines several major battles that are coming for Asta’s future in the episodes to come. It’s just an all-out war from this point as the Dark Triad are the least of everyone’s worries.

Black Clover Season 2’s first few episodes have felt like they have been speeding through at a quick pace, but that’s just how the manga was for the arc. There are a ton of fights, but the chapters themselves were pretty short in how it was all brought together. The anime isn’t speeding through (and is in fact extending a few moments to give them more weight), it’s just a fast arc of intense fights overall.

How are you feeling about Black Clover Season 2 so far? Are you going to check out the English dub release? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!