After 11 Years, Black Clover Officially Ends With Final Release (& Crowns a New Wizard King)

It’s official, Black Clover has now come to an end with the release of its final chapter after 11 long years of running with Shueisha’s various magazines. Yuki Tabata began the final arc of Black Clover back in 2023 with a major shift in the release schedule. Moving over to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, fans were treated to three chapters releasing every quarter over the last few years. But with the final battle against Lucius Zogratis coming to an end earlier this year, the series only had a little bit left to go to resolve the story.

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Black Clover has been reporting that the end was coming with the release of three more chapters heading into the Spring, and now it’s been confirmed to be the case. With a final launch of three chapters, Black Clover has ended with Chapter 392 of the series. These final chapters reveal who is crowned as the Ultimate Wizard King after the war, and a time skip confirms some big marriages, advancements and more. It’s a huge finale that’s sure to surprise.

How Does Black Clover End in Chapter 392?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s final chapters jump ahead two months after Lucius Zogratis’ defeat. The Clover kingdom has begun to recover, and it’s time to crown a new Wizard King. But after the Magic Knight Captains debated for a while, they couldn’t decide who to crown between Asta and Yuno. Ultimately deciding that the best way to figure things out was to have Asta and Yuno have one final fight to prove which one of them was stronger between the two. And their long rivalry comes into play.

Their fight sees them using all sorts of techniques that they have mastered over the course of Black Clover‘s decade long run, and it’s revealed that they know each other so well that they are able to pretty much counter everything. With one final move, Asta wins and he becomes the Clover Kingdom’s youngest Wizard King in its history. Moving forward two years after, fans get to see a much fuller picture of the Clover Kingdom’s future now that Asta has achieved his life long dream of becoming the Wizard King after everything he’s been through.

How Does Black Clover End for Asta?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

With Asta being crowned the Wizard King, the Clover Kingdom’s future is at peace, and the final chapter reveals how everyone has moved on. Gauche and Grey have become an official couple, Finral is gearing up for the birth of his first child, Charmy and Rill have become a couple and have had multiple kids, Yami and Charlotte have gotten married, and Yami has left the Black Bulls to form a special squad of Magic Knights instead (with Nacht taking over as Captain for the squad instead).

Yuno has been going back and forth to the Spade Kingdom, but has since become the Captain of the Golden Dawn. As for Asta, he’s been fighting as Wizard King the entire time. Unfortunately for those fans who wanted something more for his love life, it’s yet to be cemented as both Noelle and Mimosa have been holding back their feelings to give Asta time to adjust to his new role. But while that might disappoint, it’s clear that the Clover Kingdom has entered a new era of peace. With Black Clover‘s anime returning later this year too, there’s still more of the franchise on the way.

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