A Certain Scientific Accelerator Animation Director Shares Schedule Frustrations

The anime industry has found itself at one of its most important crossroads in recent years. As the medium continues gaining popularity overseas, Japan has been slammed with busy production schedules and more. In fact, the growing over-saturation of anime has in part led to dwindling wages for animators and increased outsourcing across the board. And according to one director, the system has become a nightmare to manage.

Recently, fans were given a look into how outsourcing has started adversely affecting anime series. Youhei Yaegashi, the chief animation director for A Certain Scientific Accelerator, took to Twitter to vent about the difficulties which come with increased outsourced animation.

“I’m dying [from] being chief director of those full out-sourced episodes,” Yaegashi said.

“Ah, there will be continuous of out-sourced episodes so I’m screwed,” the animator continued. “I’ll do my best to at least slightly increase the minimum quality.”

Netizens were quick to sent support to Yaegashi, but the chief animation director has opened another point of conversation for diehard fans. After all, anime continues to outsource episodes with little care. From top-tier titles to newcomers, it is becoming more acceptable than ever to mesh outsourced animation with in-house, and the process isn’t easy on anyone. And if Yaegashi is this fed up already, fans can imagine how other directors like him feel.

