A Silent Voice Director Announces New Movie

It looks like director Naoko Yamada is on a roll. Following their global success with A Silent Voice, the filmmaker is currently on the road promoting her short film Garden of Remembrance. Now, a new interview confirms Yamada has another project in the works, and it will take the director back to the big screen.

The update comes courtesy of Anime News Network as the team spoke with Yamada at Scotland Love Anime. It was there the director confirmed they have a new movie in the works, and it will be done with Science SARU this time around.

"Yes, we are indeed working on a feature-length project, Science SARU and myself. I'm working on the storyboard at the moment. It's a huge task and it's on my mind a lot," Yamada shared.

The Director's Career to Date

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Yamada is working on with Science SARU. The director is known for using rich yet soft visuals, and Science SARU is one of Japan's most aesthetically diverse studios working today. There is no telling what kind of sakuga sorcery the pair could make, but fans can get a taste of that collaboration with Garden of Remembrance. The movie was done at Science SAUR with Eunyoung Choi producing the short.

At this time, there is no word on when Garden of Remembrance will debut stateside. The short film marks Yamada's most recent project following The Heike Story in 2021. Their director debut dates back to 2011 with K-On! The Movie and Yamada has also done animation on popular TV series like Free! Iwatobi Swim Club, Sound Euphonium, and more.

