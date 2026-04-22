Acclaimed Fantasy Series’ Creator Returns With New Look At Fan-Favorite Character Ahead of Season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Yona of the Dawn manga! Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved Yona of the Dawn manga reached its conclusion in December 2025 and returned with new side stories in February’s issue of Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine. 16 years after the manga’s debut, the epic journey of Yona and her friends reached its bittersweet conclusion. The side story is expected to be compiled in the final Volume 48, which has yet to reveal its release date since it’s still ongoing. Additionally, apart from the side stories, the anime confirmed its highly anticipated return 10 years after the first season’s conclusion. However, the series has yet to share any updates on the anime sequel.

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While we might expect new updates this year, the franchise hasn’t made an official announcement yet. Meanwhile, the side story released its second chapter, following the aftermath of the major battle that took place in the Hiryuu Castle. In her official X handle, Mizuho promotes the manga’s return with a new visual of Hak, the male lead of the story. He’s wearing a completely new outfit while carrying buns along with Ao resting on his shoulder, looking forward to eating a meal as big as him.

Yona of the Dawn Creator Hypes The Side Story With a New Visual of Hak

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

Along with the visual, Mizuho promotes the second chapter of the side story, “4/20 is the release date for Hana to Yume combined issues 10 & 11. Yona Gaiden 2 is featured. It’s got a lead color spread & a Hakuyona acrylic stand as a bonus, so if you’re interested, please pick up a copy. The cover theme is an amusement park. I didn’t have any reference photos of Hak goofing around at an amusement park. I had a lot of fun drawing Gaiden 2. Looking forward to your support.”

Hak is the lead male character of the series, who is not only Yona’s childhood friend but also serves as her bodyguard for about three years. On the night of the king’s assassination, Hak single-handedly stood against the rebels and saved Yona’s life. The two barely managed to escape the palace, and he has never left her side ever since. While Hak always had feelings for Yona, somewhere along the journey, the Princess reciprocates them. The manga has put the couple through several trials over the years, and the final arc reunites them after a life-and-death situation.

Yona of the Dawn Side Story Follows The Characters After a Bittersweet Ending

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The final arc was heartbreaking, where Zeno took a drastic step to break the cycle of suffering experienced by the Dragon Warriors for centuries. Realizing that her friends are in danger, Yona risks her life to save them while Hak and Soo-won support her throughout the ordeal. After the legendary Dragon Gods disappear, their blessings granted by them to the Dragon Warriors also vanish from existence, leaving the Drawon Warriors powerless. They are now ordinary humans, seeing and experiencing the same world as everyone else.

They suffered terribly due to the powers bestowed on them, but now that they are no longer bound by the old promise to look after their sovereign, they can choose their own paths in life. The group bade farewell to Yona and the others and embarked on new journeys while promising to meet again. On the other hand, Yona stays at Hiryuu Castle with Hak and Yoon and takes the rightful place as the kingdom’s ruler.

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