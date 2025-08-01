Yona of the Dawn Creator Reflects on the Series’ 16-Year Legacy

Kusanagi Mizuho’s Yona of the Dawn debuted in the Hana to Yume magazine on August 5th, 2009. The series follows Yona, the Kouka Kingdom’s only princess. Her 16th birthday turns into a nightmare when her cousin kills her father and attempts to take her life after she witnesses the horrendous scene. She fled with the help of her bodyguard and childhood friend, Hak, and struggles to survive with no knowledge of her kingdom. With Hak’s help, she sets out on a journey to gather new allies according to a prophecy that confirms the existence of legendary dragon warriors and Yona’s role in turning the kingdom upside down.

The manga is now in its final stretch, and it will soon be celebrating its 16th anniversary. Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation in 2014 spanning 24 episodes. While the studio also released a short OVA series of three episodes after the Season 1 finale, fans are still waiting for a Season 2, even after a decade. The manga has a monthly schedule and has released 271 chapters and 46 volumes so far. Volumes 45 and 46 still await an English release date, although they have already been released in Japan. Additionally, the series is currently on hiatus and will return on October 3rd, 2025, to conclude the story.

Kusanagi Mizuho Shared How She Felt Before Yona of the Dawn’s Debut

Mizuho shared on her official X handle, “Wow. Yona’s first chapter started in 2009. It was a bit of a niche launch, so I was anxious. Thank you to the Hana to Yume editorial team for letting me draw it, and to the readers who kept reading without giving up.” She continued, “If I redrew it now, it would probably turn out differently. It’s become such a long story.”

Mizuho debuted as a manga artist in 2003, and Yona of the Dawn is her longest work. She has worked on a couple of one-shots as well as several manga series with only a few chapters. Yona of the Dawn is also one of the most popular Shojo manga with over 15 million copies in circulation.

Yona of the Dawn Is Approaching Its Manga Finale

Yona’s epic journey will soon end as she returns to the Kouka Kingdom in the final arc. The arc sheds light on Zeno’s struggles after being tormented by the burden of immortality for several centuries. He plans to break the cycle of the dragon warriors’ reincarnation before taking his own life. Zeno seals himself and the other Dragon Warriors inside the Chalice of the Four Dragons’ Blood in an attempt to fulfill his goal, but Yona interferes and wishes to save everyone.

Yona must make a difficult choice to solve the conflict with the dragon gods. Additionally, the manga may fulfill the prophecy now, the one said by the oracle named Ik-Soo. The prophecy revealed in the initial phase of the story mentions a “sword and the shield,” which will protect the king, and will awaken after the four dragons are gathered. So far, we know nothing about the “sword and the shield,” even though there are several assumptions about their identities. It may not be long before they are awakened. As a result, the Red Dragon will restore the dawn, concluding Yona’s journey.

