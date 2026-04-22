Studio Ghibli Returns With a Special New Anime in July

Even decades after its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic animation studio when it comes to anime movies. Every film produced by the studio is loved for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters. While the studio doesn’t have major releases for this year, the Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture, which opened in November 2022, keeps surprising fans with exciting projects. Legendary Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki returned in March with newly drawn illustrations of some of his most famous works for a Panorama Box.

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The box uses a layering technique and creates an illusion of three-dimensional depth in the scenes drawn by the director, and is meant to be displayed at the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026. Following an exciting new work from Miyazaki, the studio revealed a new look at its collaborative campaign with TOHO Cinemas. As July approaches, the studio also reveals a short anime film to promote the park.

Studio Ghibli Announces a Short Anime Film For The Ghibli Park

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

The short anime film titled Majyo no Tani no Yoru, which translates to Night in the Valley of Witches, will screen at the Orion theater in the park’s Ghibli Grand Warehouse starting July 8. The film is directed by two renowned animators of the studio, Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita. The official website of Ghibli Park shares further details on the film, along with the first look featuring the main characters. The story is set in the Ghibli Park’s Valley of Witches, but further details on the plot have yet to be revealed.

The promotional film will be shown in the theaters, accompanied by a stage greeting where Goro Miyazaki and Akihiko Yamashita will be present. The theater hall has a 150-person capacity, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will begin on May 10th at 2:00 PM via Boo-Woo Ticket, but the film is only limited to the Orion theater for now.

What to Expect From Studio Ghibli in 2026

Image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Miyazaki has been working on a new film, Ghibli has yet to share any details on the project. The director was supposed to retire after his 2023 film The Boy and the Heron, but he keeps working despite his age and health challenges. Apart from the short film, the studio hasn’t confirmed any other anime for 2026. However, just like each year, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, which will begin in July and continue until October.

Additionally, following the success of the IMAX release of Princess Mononoke in March last year, IMAX and GKIDS will continue their collaboration and release more Ghibli titles in the format. The IMAX versions of the films will be created from new 4K restorations and will be overseen by veteran Ghibli animator, Atsushi Okui. For several years, he has been involved in several classic Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more.

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