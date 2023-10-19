Naruto Finally Debuts the All-New Uzuhiko Rasengan

It isn't everyday that Naruto surprises fans, but the franchise does have its moments. Since the franchise began, the Uzumaki clan has swamped fans with all kinds of bombshells. Now, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has done with the same all thanks to a new Rasengan, and this variant is the strongest we've seen yet.

The update comes from the latest Boruto chapter as its sequel manga released its third update. It was there fans caught up with Boruto Uzumaki as he made good on a promise. We watched the ninja use his new Uzuhiko Rasengan against Code, and it is downright debilitating.

(Photo: Shueisha)

You may be wondering how the new Rasengan is so strong after seeing how little outward damage it does. So far, all of the Rasengan we have seen in Naruto do catastrophic damage to a person, but this new attack is all internal. The Uzuhiko Rasengan messes with a foe's innards, and it uses planetary chakra to do so.

"A Rasengan that incorporates a planet's chakra – its rotation. That's what uzuhiko is. The power that is rushing through your body right now will never dissipate. Just like how a planet will never stop spinning," Boruto tells Code when describing his original move. "The damage will continue semi-permanently. Semi because your life will run out before the planet stops spinning."

As the new chapter of Boruto shows, Code is thrown off balance by the Uzuhiko Rasengan as it spins his vision. His sense of balance is permanently impacted by this new technique, and it will only stop if Boruto dismisses the move. As you can imagine, this kind of attack is almost over-powered given its longstanding impact. So if Naruto were able to see his son's power, you know he would be impressed.

Now that Naruto's sequel has entered its own time skip, the franchise is heating up at last. Boruto is older as are all his cohorts, so their powers have all been upped. We will get to see much more of their potential as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex marches on. So if you are not caught up with Masashi Kishimoto's series, you can always read Boruto on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this new take on the Rasengan? Where do you rank this variant? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!