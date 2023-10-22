Naruto Reveals The Secret Power Behind Boruto's New Rasengan

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has debuted a new Rasengan that Boruto Uzumaki had been training with during the timeskip, and the newest chapter of the manga has revealed the secret behind Boruto's new Uzuhiko Rasengan's power. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has kicked off its sequel manga picking up three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Boruto and the others have changed quite a lot in that time. And with only a couple of chapters into this new series, there has already been a massive standoff between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki with some big ramifications for what's to come.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex ended the first confrontation between Boruto and Code with the tease of a new Rasengan that Boruto had developed since the previous series came to an end, and it's been revealed that in three years time Boruto has learned the Rasengan Uzuhiko. He then explains its power to Code and revealed that it pulled the chakra from the Earth itself to be a constantly spinning attack that slowly drains away the foe's life while they are at the center of it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto: What Is Rasengan Uzuhiko?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 sees Boruto whipping up wind around him while noting he could kill Code with ease, and he soon hits Code with the Rasengan Uzuhiko to prove it. It's explained that this version of the Rasengan uses the energy and chakra of the Earth's rotation, and it's a constantly rushing power through a target's body. It's explained that damage will come "semi-permanently" as someone is more likely to die before the Earth stops spinning.

Boruto uses this technique to try and get Code to tell him more about the Ten Tails, but Kawaki interrupts them before he gets to speak with Code further. It's a wild new technique that shows just how much Boruto has been training ever since he was forced out of the Hidden Leaf Village, but it's also a showcase of the kinds of other abilities he might have at his disposal now that he's been waiting for this opportunity for a very, very long time.

