WIT Studio President Unpacks Anime’s Global Renaissance

Wit Studio has made a name for itself in the anime world with quite a few legendary series. The production house is responsible for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the upcoming DC Comics’ animated series, Suicide Squad Isekai. Recently, Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters had the opportunity to talk with the President of Wit, George Wada, about the factors that have made anime a powerhouse in the world of entertainment in recent years.

Wit Studio was first formed in 2012, nearly eleven years ago, and was given quite the task for one of its first projects. Attack on Titan was one of the first television series that the animation company created, though luckily, the animators and executives had backgrounds that were steeped in the anime industry. Created by producers at Production I.G., the studio has gone on to create some massive hits as of late including Spy x Family, The Great Pretender, the first season of Vinland Saga, and Kabaneri of The Iron Fortress to name a few. With the animators tackling the DC Universe with the upcoming anime starring Harley Quinn and the Joker, Wit is definitely expanding its resume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wit President: What Has Made Anime Explode In Popularity?

In breaking down the anime industry, we were able to ask the President of Wit what he thinks about the “anime renaissance” and how the medium has been able to capitalize on the connectivity created by the internet in the global marketplace. “I often feel like things that people find interesting are unchanging.” Wada said in reference to audiences’ love of anime, “In animation, lately it feels like animation, they are all feeling the same thing. It is happening in real time so the community is real.”

One of the biggest genres in anime today is “isekai”, with more series such as Jobless Reincarnation and Sword Art Online further exploring the tropes that made this genre a success. In combining DC’s Suicide Squad with isekai, Wit Studio is attempting to explore new territory and it will be interesting to see if this anime might bring more viewers to the medium as a result.

What are your thoughts on anime’s skyrocketing popularity? What has been your favorite anime to come from Wit Studio? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Wit.