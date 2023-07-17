Adult Swim Drops First Promo for New Cartoon Network Classics Block

Adult Swim will be kicking off a special block featuring some of Cartoon Network’s biggest classic animated series later this Summer, and now fans can get ready for the vibe of the new programming block with a special promo hyping up Checkered Past’s debut! Adult Swim has been doing so well for Warner Bros. Discovery that they recently increased the length of the nightly block to an earlier hour, and it appears that this success has sparked yet another expansion. But rather than expand with more of Adult Swim’s animated programming, this next expansion will be tapping into the Cartoon Network side of the library.

Adult Swim previously announced earlier this Summer about plans to bring back Cartoon Network’s biggest animated classics in a special new block added to the start of Adult Swim’s programming, and this will feature returning shows such as Dexter’s Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed, Edd, & Eddy and more Cartoon Cartoon favorites. Now fans can get the first idea of the logo and vibe for the new Checkered Past block coming on August 28th with a special new promo hyping its debut. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim: What Is Checkered Past?

Adult Swim will be expanding to the 6:00PM hour on Monday through Friday, beginning on August 28th with a new block titled “Checkered Past.” This extra hour will feature Cartoon Network classics such as Dexter’s Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, n’ Eddy as these shows have not been continually running on Cartoon Network for some time but are still very popular with older fans. On Saturdays, this 6:00PM hour will be used to showcase the likes of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures With Superman while Sundays will be used for the “Acme Night” blocks.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Discovery Kids, said the following of the new “Checkered Past” nostalgia block during its initial announcement, “Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment, and also find new audiences across decades…The early Cartoon Network originals—like Dexter’s Laboratory or Courage the Cowardly Dog are examples of shows that do both.”

Which Cartoon Network shows are you hoping to see during Adult Swim’s new nostalgia block? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!