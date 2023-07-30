Best Cartoon Network Shows to Watch Right Now

Cartoon Network has a lot of fun shows in 2023, so here are some of the best to check out right now!

Cartoon Network has some of the best animated series around, and here are some of the best shows on Cartoon Network to catch up on this year! It's been a changing time for Cartoon Network as Warner Bros. Discovery has gone through a number of changes itself in the last few years, and Warner Bros. Animation has started to spark all sorts of new projects itself. But that means that the Cartoon Network library as a whole is stronger than ever thanks to all of this as well, so now's the time to look back and check out some of the standout series and franchises now in the mix.

Cartoon Network has its fair share of classics that fans might remember more, but there are just as many that are still relevant in the 2020s with some of the series that fans of any age that should check out right now with classic franchises returning for new series, a spin-off series taking things in a new direction, a major heavy hitter in the midst of its final season, and much more! Read on for some of the best Cartoon Network shows that you should watch in 2023:

Best Cartoon Network Shows to Watch in 2023

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Craig of the Creek

Info: "Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin,Cartoon Network's Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he transforms everyday afternoons with his best friends J.P. and Kelsey into thrilling and comical adventures. Since its debut, the groundbreaking show has been celebrated for the trio's creative and imaginative escapades and spurred a groundswell of excitement from critics, fans across social media, and beyond. Craig of the Creek taps into an emotional sense of nostalgia that resonates with audiences."

Review: Craig of the Creek is now in the midst of its fifth and final season, and it's been telling one of the most compelling stories yet. Recently wrapping up the Heart of the Forest arc, Craig of the Creek has begun to tease how Craig and the other kids of the creek are growing up, growing apart, and will eventually move on with their lives as it all comes to an end.

Craig of the Creek is now in the midst of its fifth and final season, and it's been telling one of the most compelling stories yet. Recently wrapping up the Heart of the Forest arc, Craig of the Creek has begun to tease how Craig and the other kids of the creek are growing up, growing apart, and will eventually move on with their lives as it all comes to an end. Where to Watch: You can now find the first four seasons of Craig of the Creek on Hulu and the Cartoon Network website, and all five seasons now streaming on Max.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Adventure Time

Info: "It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!"

Review: With Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake coming to Max later this Fall, now is the time to check out the original series that helped to start it all as it has since launched a huge franchise with a number of spin-offs and sequels.

With Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake coming to Max later this Fall, now is the time to check out the original series that helped to start it all as it has since launched a huge franchise with a number of spin-offs and sequels. Where to Watch: You can now watch all ten seasons of Adventure Time streaming on Hulu, a few episodes on the Cartoon Network website, and streaming on Max.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go!

Info: "From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg – teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!"

Review: While it might not be a Cartoon Network original, it's hard to think of Cartoon Network without Teen Titans Go! dominating much of the channel with its many episodes. But it's all for a good reason as the animated series is a lot better than what many give it credit for. There's bound to be at least one that gets your attention, and that's just scratching the surface of everything this show has to offer.

While it might not be a Cartoon Network original, it's hard to think of Cartoon Network without Teen Titans Go! dominating much of the channel with its many episodes. But it's all for a good reason as the animated series is a lot better than what many give it credit for. There's bound to be at least one that gets your attention, and that's just scratching the surface of everything this show has to offer. Where to Watch: You can find the first seven seasons of Teen Titans Go! now streaming on Hulu, and all eight seasons now streaming on Max.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

We Baby Bears

Info: "After trying and failing to find a home while cast onto the streets of a city, the Baby Bears end up in a local playground in the middle of the night and wish on a star that they'd at least have a chance at finding a new home, no matter where in the universe it is. By some twist of fate the star falls from the sky and fuses with their box, turning it into a magical means of transportation to many worlds, from a village of talking vegetables to a land where snow sculptures come to life."

Review: Spinning off of the very fun We Bare Bears and taking on the childhood flashback episodes of that series, We Baby Bears takes things in a much more fantastical adventures with fantastical colors, lighter stories, and a whole heap of fun.

Spinning off of the very fun We Bare Bears and taking on the childhood flashback episodes of that series, We Baby Bears takes things in a much more fantastical adventures with fantastical colors, lighter stories, and a whole heap of fun. Where to Watch: You can now find We Baby Bears' two seasons streaming on Max.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Steven Universe

Info: "Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!"

Review: Steven Universe is likely one of the modern era's biggest releases from Cartoon Network with not only a successful original five season run, but a sequel series and movie that released after. It's still has its fans after all these years with good reason, so now's the time to see why fans are still loving it after all these times!

Steven Universe is likely one of the modern era's biggest releases from Cartoon Network with not only a successful original five season run, but a sequel series and movie that released after. It's still has its fans after all these years with good reason, so now's the time to see why fans are still loving it after all these times! Where to Watch: You can now watch the first five seasons of the original Steven Universe series on Hulu and Max.

What are some of your favorite current Cartoon Network shows to watch right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!