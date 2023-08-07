Cartoon Network is Finally Bringing a Major International Series to the U.S.

Cartoon Network is finally bringing a major international animated series to North America as The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe is now scheduled for a premiere on Cartoon Network in the United States later this Fall! The Summer 2023 season is winding down, and that means Cartoon Network is looking ahead to their Fall schedule to close out the year. While there are a number of new animated series now in the works, Cartoon Network's international library is full of major series that have huge fanbases around the world but have yet to make their debut in North America.

That's going to change for one series as The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe is finally going to make its premiere in the United States. According to Cartoon Network's newest press release announcing its plans for the Fall, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe will be premiering on November 11th at 9:00AM with it then being available for streaming on Max soon after. Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, this will be the first United States premiere for the series since it debuted overseas back in 2017!

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What Is Prince Ivandoe?

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe was created by Eva Lee Wallberg and Christian Bøving-Andersen for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, and premiered on Cartoon Network in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden territories back in 2017. This was the second major series produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe and teased as a parody of Sir Walter Scott's famous novel, Ivanhoe. It started out as a series of animated shorts before getting a full series order, and now it's getting ready for its worldwide takeover as a result.

As for what to expect from the new series, Cartoon Network teases The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe as such, "Produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe and set for its U.S. debut on Cartoon Network on Nov. 11 at 9:00 am, the series tells the tale of Prince Ivandoe, a self-assured and delusional young buck, joined by his dedicated and clever squire, Bert, on a magical and hilarious hero's quest, through kingdoms filled with swashbuckling, royal rivalries, and magical fairy tale creatures."

