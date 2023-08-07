New Teen Titans GO! Special Sets Premiere Date on Cartoon Network

The Teen Titans are GO-ing Hollywood (again!) in an all-new special celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros. It was announced Monday that Teen Titans GO! season 8 continues with the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special, premiering Saturday, September 23rd, at 9:30 a.m. on Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the special episode is part of WB's year-long centennial celebration marking the studio's 100th anniversary. According to the synopsis, the special sees the Teen Titans — Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg — "visit the famed Warner Bros. studio lot for an adventure with exciting surprise guests."

Along with the Teen Titans GO! Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special, the network announced new episodes of We Baby Bears (August 26th at 10:00 a.m.), the return of DC's preschooler series Batwheels (September 11th at 7:45 a.m.), and the U.S. debut of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe's The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe (November 11th at 9:00 a.m.). Cartoon Network's fall programming lineup will continue to stream on Max.

"Cartoon Network presents the best in animation for all generations with iconic, creator-driven shows," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Cartoon Network and Boomerang. "This fall is no exception as we premiere new seasons and series from the talented crews at Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe."

Based on the DC Comics super-teen team, Teen Titans GO! premiered in 2013 as a comedic revival of Cartoon Network's original Teen Titans series that aired 65 episodes across five seasons between 2003 and 2006. Jump City's resident superheroes — Batman's sidekick Robin (Scott Menville); the alien princess Starfire (Hynden Walch); the half-demon, wholly sarcistic Raven (Tara Strong); the shape-shifting Beast Boy (Greg Cipes); and the robotic Cyborg (Khary Payton) — previously visited Hollywood in the 2018 feature film Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

"It is a surprise that we are here 10 years later, especially for kids' animation," executive producer Pete Michail recently told ComicBook when Teen Titans GO! marked its 10th anniversary earlier this year. "A lot of these shows last two, three seasons and they're out, so for us to be pushing nine and here 10 years later, still strong, it's an absolute blessing."

Michail also teased another major milestone: the 400th episode.

"Season 8, we are hitting our 400th episode. I can't tell you what it's about, but we're doing something we've never done before," Michail said. "It's something we've been wanting to do for years and years, and now we are finally doing it, so that's going to be big."

Episodes of Teen Titans GO! are available to stream now on Max, including the first 12 episodes of the ongoing season 8. Sign up for Max here.