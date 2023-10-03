Adult Swim Cult Favorite Series Not Moving Forward Despite Fan Acclaim

Adult Swim has shared many shorts over the years that fans have wanted to see get a full series order of their own, and the creator behind the "Come and Learn with Pibby!" revealed an unfortunate update about its potential future despite how much support it's gotten from fans over the last few years! As part of a special celebration of the spooky Halloween holiday in 2021, Adult Swim debuted a surprising short titled "Come and Learn with Pibby!" about a children's cartoon character who soon finds out she needs to fight off a greater darkness than she's ever faced before.

The short incorporated many series from Cartoon Network's library as Pibby and her ragtag group crossed the multiverse to escape a dark static monster, and it was such a hit with fans that they were hoping to see Adult Swim pick it up for a full series order much like they have for other successful animated shorts (Smiling Friends being a recent example from around the same time) in the past. But Pibby creator Dodge Greenley shared an unfortunate update with fans that "Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future."

Adult Swim: Will There Be More Learning With Pibby?

Taking to Instagram to share an unfortunate update with fans of the cult short, Greenley stated, "I have sad news to share. I'm sorry to say that Pibby has still not been greenlit, and it doesn't look like it will happen in the near future. Making a show is a long, difficult process, and you can never say never, but for now, it looks like Pibby most likely wont become a show. I'm sorry to all the fans. Thank you for all your support." Thanking those behind the project for their help, the update is likely not what many Pibby fans had been hoping for.

Following the viral reaction to the "Come and Learn with Pibby" short in 2021, Pibby returned to Adult Swim as part of the April Fool's Day joke back in April 2022. Pibby had infected each of the shows on the programming block like Rick and Morty and more much like the short, and fans had hoped this was a sign Adult Swim was interested in moving forward. But as the creator shared, it looks like it's not going to happen for now.

