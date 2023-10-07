Robot Chicken Returns for New Pop-Tarts Promo: Watch

Robot Chicken wrapped up its stop-motion animated series run a couple of years ago with the milestone 11th season of the series, and now it has returned with a special new promo for Pop-Tarts bringing back many of the franchise's fan favorites! Robot Chicken ended with 11 seasons on Adult Swim, but fans have been hoping to see the series come back for a 12th season someday. While that has yet to be announced to be in the works, Robot Chicken's team has come back with a special new promo for Pop-Tarts this Halloween season.

Adult Swim has released a new promo for Pop-Tarts for the Halloween holiday bringing back the Robot Chicken team, and it showcases not only the nostalgic talking Pop-Tarts from promos we'd seen in action years ago, but it also brings some familiar standouts from Robot Chicken itself for one final joke like the Nerd (who gets a final gag at the end). While it's not exactly a Season 12, it is pretty neat to see the stop motion production in motion once more. Check it out below as released by Adult Swim.

Where to Watch Robot Chicken

Created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, Robot Chicken first began its run on Adult Swim back in 2005, and is one of Adult Swim's longest running animated series to date. Season 11 was thought to be the final season, but with it coming to an end last year, there has yet to be concrete word one way or the other as to whether or not this truly is the end. But you can now catch up with all 11 seasons of Robot Chicken streaming on Max.

They tease Season 11 of the series as such, "The Robot Chicken Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken's satirical gaze this season. The show skewers today's biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes – Robot Chicken spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!"

How do you like this Robot Chicken twist on Pop-Tarts? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!