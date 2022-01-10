Adult Swim Is About to Bring One of Its Best Shows to HBO Max

Over the years, Adult Swim has grown in a lot of ways, and the late-night block is keeping that up this year. Thanks to HBO Max, more people than ever are watching Adult Swim, so it makes sense for the program to bring its best series over as mascots. Now, a new report has confirmed yet another show from the block is heading to streaming, and Smiling Friends promises to entertain anyone looking for an off-kilter comedy with a heart of gold.

The update comes straight from Adult Swim itself on Twitter. The program’s official page answered a fan who wanted to know when they could stream the series. It turns out Smiling Friends will join HBO Max this February, so you can mark your calendars right now!

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/adultswim/status/1480427190885961729?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“In a world struggling with a pandemic and divisive politics it’s increasingly difficult to see right vs wrong through the crippling fog of disinformation. So it’s comforting to know that Smiling Friends will be available February 9th on HBO Max,” the page shared.

For those who aren’t familiar with Smiling Friends, well – the series did just premiere the other day in full. Season one debuted on January 10th after a pilot was shown back in April 2020. Initially, Smiling Friends was set to premiere in 2021, but production issues set it back to this year.

As for the show itself, Smiling Friends tells the story of a small company called Smiling Friends Incorporated. The business strives to make its clients happy, so the show follows several employees such as Pim and Charlie during work. The pair take on various calls and assignments to make others happy, so if you need a feel-good marathon, Smiling Friends will suit you just fine.

