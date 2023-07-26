The Venture Bros. Creators Explain Hank and Dean's Mother Reveal

The Venture Bros. has officially come to an end with a new movie wrapping up the seven season long Adult Swim animated series, and the creators behind it all explained their choices behind the reveal of Hank and Dean Venture's mother in The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart! The new movie wraps up the series instead of the potential eighth season cancelled in mid-production, and it uses its time to answer some of the biggest questions fans had about the series before it all wrapped up. This included who Hank and Dean's mother actually was.

Warning! Massive spoilers for The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart to follow! During the events of The Venture Bros. movie it's explained that Dr. Rusty Venture is actually Hank and Dean's birth parent after being provided with some genetic materials from Bobbi St. Simone's daughter, Debbie, who's introduced in the new movie. The Venture Bros. creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer opened up about this choice in an interview with Mashable, and after talking about it for a while, they firmly came to the conclusion that "their mommy is Doc Venture."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The Venture Bros.: Hank and Dean's Mother Explained

"We talked about that for a long time," The Venture Bros. creator Doc Hammer began. "For me, it's explaining something very basic — that the Venture Brothers, for all their talk about a mommy, [that's] moot..."Their mommy is Doc Venture." Elaborating further, Hammer explained, "That's who it is. It's a statement on the oddness of gender. It's a statement on the oddness of families, it's a statement on how we were raised. This talk about who's my mommy, it doesn't matter as much. It's who's my family which matters. That's what we hammered home at the end is: What is my family? Do I choose them? Am I born to them? What is family? And then we just end it by going: It's the weirdest thing ever. Here's the answer. Your family is the weirdest thing ever."

"All families are bizarre and artificial," Publick added. While Hammer continued with, "All families are so weird...It's so weird, like mommy and daddy maybe don't even love each other. It's so fucked up that our statement is: It's fucked up. And it's beautiful. And that's your family. Deal with it, or go find another one." Publick then opened up about the decision to introduce this idea in the finale with the fact that the post-credits scene leaves some wanting, "We also don't know the backstory of how he got to that [decision], because, I mean, it obviously wasn't the love in his heart that needed that to happen."

via Mashable