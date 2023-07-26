The Venture Bros.: Hank and Dean's Mother Finally Revealed

The Venture Bros. brought its long animated series run to an end with a new movie now on Blu-ray, and The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart revealed some of the biggest hanging threads from it all such as explaining how Hank and Dean Venture's mother actually is. The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart takes place immediately after the events of The Venture Bros. Season 7 as both Hank and Dean are dealing with their fallout in the season's final moments. All the while they are still wondering who their mother is.

Following a clue about an actress named Bobbi St. Simone that he had gotten during his coma, Hank tracks down the actress and finds out that she's not really his mother either. But she ends up giving a major clue that, when put together with some of the other context clues given by Simone's daughter Debbie, actually fills in who their mother actually is. But like in standard fashion for The Venture Bros., the ultimate answer is not really what fans might have expected either.

The Venture Bros.: Who Is Hank and Dean's Mother?

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart sees Bobbi St. Simone explain that while she knows Dr. Rusty Venture, they never had the relations necessary to foster a child. She explains that she was actually involved with their grandfather, Dr. Jonas Venture, and through an experiment gains invisibility powers meant to serve her as a spy for the government. Planted within the villains' guild, Simone ends up falling in love with the villain Force Majuere and goes into hiding with her daughter when Majuere is killed.

It's then later explained by her daughter, Debbie, who is now a villain named Mantilla, that she and her mother ended up going to Rusty for help. Debbie explains that Rusty eventually agrees to transfer Bobbi's invisibility powers to her in exchange for "stuff I wasn't planning on using." It's not exactly revealed what that "stuff" is, but context clues make it seem like she provided genetic materials for Rusty's twin sons.

By the end of the film, Hank and Dean don't really know who their mother is and Rusty dismisses Dean with the fact that's it's not "important" and it's not like he knew his mother either. But he helps make Dean feel better by stressing that whoever "birthed" them cared for them deeply. In the post-credits scene for the film taking place before the events of the series, it's revealed that Rusty is actually their mother in a way as he's seen wearing an artificial womb with an infant Hank and Dean inside.

So while the two of them don't necessarily have a traditional "mother," it's revealed that Rusty's been the one who birthed them all along. What do you think of this answer to one of the main The Venture Bros. mysteries? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!