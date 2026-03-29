After 15 Years, Cancelled Shonen Jump Revival Anime Confirms Fall 2026 Release With New Look

15 years after the series was unceremoniously cancelled within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, one hidden gem of a series is coming back with a new revival anime later this Fall. It’s been a wild time to be a Shonen Jump anime fan as not only are some of the biggest franchises firing off on all cylinders with new releases, but it’s been the same case for some of their classics as well. We’ve seen a ton of older franchises make their return with new anime revivals in recent years especially.

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But while we’ve seen some classics return for anime revivals, we’ve also seen some lesser known hits making their return as well. That’s the case for Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren as while it ran for over 100 chapters across multiple years, it was ultimately axed due to declining sales. Now the franchise is getting a whole new chance at finding an audience with a new anime revival now confirmed for an October 2026 release during the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend. Check out the new look below.

When Does Psyren Anime Come Out?

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Psyren will be making its debut sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Katsumi Ono will be directing the new series with animation production handled by Satelight. Shin Yoshida will be handling its scripts, Akira Okuma will be designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu will be composing the music. It was a series fans hoped to see get an anime during its run, and now that’s finally happening all these years later.

Previously confirming the voice cast for its main duo, Psyren stars the likes of Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya. New additions to the voice cast with this update include Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, Soma Saito as Oboro Mochizuki, and Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki. The main cast is at the center of the newest key visual as well, so fans should be able to get some idea of the kind of vibe the revival is going for with this update.

Psyren Creator Reacts to New Anime Announcement

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

“It’s finally happening—PSYREN is getting an anime! I’m overjoyed that I can finally share this news with my parents and family, something I wasn’t able to do about 15 years ago,” series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro revealed about the new anime announcement. Confirming that they were very involved in putting together the scripts for the new anime, it’s been teased that this revival will be fully adapting Psyren‘s entire story. But for now, it’s yet to be revealed how long the new anime will be sticking around for.

“I also had the opportunity to be involved in the script[s], and like all of you, I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing Ageha and the rest of the cast come to life—moving and speaking on screen,” the creator stated. With the Shonen Jump classic returning for this new era, there’s a hope it has a much better chance at success with anime fans than it did during its manga release.

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